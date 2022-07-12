After successfully launching the D-minePump, an infusion device designed to provide precise continuous subcutaneous drug delivery for Parkinson's patients, EVER Pharma developed an App to support the training needs of Healthcare Professionals and caregivers.

EVER Pharma, a specialist in neurological diseases, offers a complete therapy package for Parkinson's disease with D-minePump, D-minePen and Dacepton (Dopaceptin, Apomorphine hydrochloride) and with its new D-mine Pump TRAINING APP a simulation tool to support the training and the programing of the D-mine Pump.

The App can be easily downloaded and installed onto Android or iOS devices by Healthcare Professionals or caregivers who are working with the D-mine Pump and managing the therapy of Parkinson's patients with infusion therapy.

"With the development of the TRAINING APP for the D-mine Pump in Parkinson's therapy, we now have an empowering and interactive tool to support the training of the Healthcare Professionals and caregivers on how to use and program the infusion pump device. The App is an intuitive, easy-to-use simulator and enables training any time everywhere", explains Georges Kahwati, General Manager at EVER Pharma GmbH.

About EVER Pharma GmbH

EVER Pharma is a fully integrated specialty pharmaceuticals company focused on the research, development, production and commercialization of products in the areas of neurology, critical care, anesthesia and oncology.

From its global headquarters in Austria, Ever Pharma provides innovative therapies and value-added formulations aimed at enhancing patient and healthcare professional's lives through improved safety and convenience.

The products are developed and manufactured at EU GMP certified facilities in Austria and Germany. The technical operations are highly specialized in the production of complex injectables including high potency substances, crystal suspensions, oily solutions and controlled substances in vials, pre-filled syringes, cartridges, ampoules and implants. EVER markets its products in more than 80 countries around the world through 30 international affiliated companies and strategic partners.

