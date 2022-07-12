Forbes Technology Council Is an Invitation-Only Community for World-Class CIOs, CTOs and Technology Executives

Boyan Ivanov, CEO at StorPool Storage, has been accepted into Forbes Technology Council, an invitation-only community for world-class CIOs, CTOs and technology executives.

Ivanov was vetted and selected by a review committee based on the depth and diversity of his experience. Criteria for acceptance include a track record of successfully impacting business growth metrics, as well as personal and professional achievements and honors.

"We are honored to welcome Boyan into the community," said Scott Gerber, founder of Forbes Councils, the collective that includes Forbes Technology Council. "Our mission with Forbes Councils is to bring together proven leaders from every industry, creating a curated, social capital-driven network that helps every member grow professionally and make an even greater impact on the business world."

As an accepted member of the Council, Ivanov has access to a variety of exclusive opportunities designed to help him reach peak professional influence. He will connect and collaborate with other respected local leaders in a private forum. Ivanov will also be invited to work with a professional editorial team to share his expert insights in original business articles on Forbes.com, and to contribute to published Q&A panels alongside other experts.

Finally, Ivanov will benefit from exclusive access to vetted business service partners, membership-branded marketing collateral, and the high-touch support of the Forbes Councils member concierge team.

"The Forbes name carries a great deal of weight in the business community, and it is my pleasure to have been accepted to contribute to that community in my role as a member of the Forbes Technology Council," said Ivanov. "As a leader in the high-performance storage industry, I look forward to sharing my insights into the importance of the technology and its impact across multiple markets. The impact of state-of-the-art storage solutions and IT-infrastructure technologies continue to push the limits of what is possible to new frontiers."

