Siteimprove Accessibility Pledge and partnership with European Disability Forum among key highlights of report

Siteimprove, the leading enterprise platform that transforms content into revenue, announces the inclusion of its Sustainability Report 2021 in the United Nation Global Compact, the world's largest corporate sustainability initiative. Through its participation in this critical voluntary leadership effort to implement universal sustainability principles, Siteimprove continues to strengthen its commitment to building more inclusive and accessible digital experiences. Siteimprove recently participated in the "Building Capacity to Implement Accessibility Policies" side event at the United Nations Convention on the Rights of Persons with Disabilities.

Despite more organizations focusing on diversity, equality and inclusion, accessibility remains a significant challenge for global brands. According to the Valuable Truth Report 2022, 33% of organizations do not have a digital focus on accessibility. To promote and improve digital human rights and inclusion, Siteimprove continues to uphold the Siteimprove Accessibility Pledge to guide employees and reinforce for everyone how important accessibility is to the company. In addition, Siteimprove renewed its formal partnership with the European Disability Forum (EDF), an independent non-governmental organization (NGO) that defends the interests of 80 million Europeans with disabilities, to help ensure the full inclusion in society of persons with disabilities, including on the World Wide Web.

"While many companies are invested in DEI and ESG, they must remember to ensure these efforts also prioritize accessibility, which is one of the more achievable and measurable components of social impact initiatives," said Shane Paladin, CEO, Siteimprove. "We are extremely proud that our sustainability efforts have been recognized by the United Nations Global Compact and we remain committed to raising the bar on these commitments in 2022 and beyond so that we can create a digital future that is truly accessible to everyone."

"The UN Global Compact is committed to advancing corporate sustainability goals to ensure long-term business success and we will devote our capacities and global network to make that happen," said Sara Krüger Falk, Executive Director of the Global Compact Network. "We are pleased that Siteimprove has joined our global effort and remains committed to prioritizing sustainability and accessibility."

Throughout 2021, Siteimprove continued to improve its Accessibility software, including the launch of a new and improved version of Accessibility NextGen that enables customers to create inclusive digital experiences for their users. The company also continued to provide free resources that contribute to reduced inequalities on the web, including an upgraded version of Accessibility Checker for Google Chrome that reached more than 10,000 weekly users in 2021. In addition, the Accessibility Statement Generator, which was used more than 1,800 times, experienced a 38% increase compared to 2020, and the Color-Contrast Checker, which was used more than 6,000 times, experienced an 85% increase compared to 2020.

Since 2010, Siteimprove has been a member of the United Nations Global Compact initiative, which sets standards and universally accepted principles for companies within human rights, labor rights, anti-corruption, and the environment. To access Siteimprove's most recent Corporate Social Responsibility report which includes progress within these areas, please visit https://www.siteimprove.com/csr/.

Accessibility is a journey. We worked to make this press release accessible and inclusive for all our audiences. Please read Siteimprove's Accessibility Statement.

