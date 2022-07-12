Zedge, Inc.: Zedge Launches Multiple Localized Versions of Emojipedia Ahead of World Emoji Day

Now available in Spanish, French, German, Italian and Portuguese

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / July 12, 2022 / Zedge, Inc. (NYSE AMERICAN:ZDGE), a leader in building marketplaces and games around digital content that enable self-expression, today announced that, in anticipation of World Emoji Day (https://worldemojiday.com/events), Emojipedia is now available in localized versions featuring Spanish, French, German, Italian and Portuguese.

"One of our goals for Emojipedia is to extend its reach globally to the billions of consumers that utilize emojis as a powerful communication tool, and multilingual versions of the website will help us achieve this goal," said Jonathan Reich, CEO of Zedge. "With the introdution of Emojipedia in Spanish, French, German, Italian and Portuguese, we can now be more relevant to the nearly one billion native speakers of these languages."

"The record traffic experienced by Emojipedia following its coverage of the iOS 15.4 release, and Apple's recent announcement of an emoji-based wallpaper feature within iOS 16.0, is a testament to Emojipedia's unique ability to providing high-quality content and allow users to better use emojis to express their tastes, desires and aspirations," said Keith Broni, editor in chief of Emojipedia."It's an honor to lead Emojipedia into the Ninth Annual World Emoji Day on July 17, Emojipedia's yearly celebration of emoji use, which will now be even more exciting with today's launch of multilingual versions."

Zedge acquired Emojipedia in August 2021. Emojipedia is the 'go-to' source for 'all things emoji,' boasting more than 8 million monthly users.

Please follow us on YouTube https://www.youtube.com/c/emojipediaorg as we celebrate with a digital festival of emoji-related coverage starting on July 11. The complete list of events scheduled by Emojipedia ahead of World Emoji Day 2022 can be found here https://worldemojiday.com/events.

About Zedge

Zedge builds marketplaces and games around digital content that people use to express themselves. We monetize our user base through advertising, subscriptions, and a virtual token-based economy. Our leading products are the GuruShots photography game and Zedge's freemium digital content marketplace, which today offers mobile phone wallpapers, video wallpapers, ringtones, and notification sounds. The synergy between the game and the marketplace unlocks additional engagement and enables our community to earn money from their artwork. We also own Emojipedia, a website that is the leading source of information about emojis. In May 2022, we served more than 40 million users. For more information, visit https://www.investors.zedge.net

