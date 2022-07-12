Ludwig Enterprises Inc.: Ludwig Enterprises Hires Anne Blackstone, CRNA as CEO and Director

New CEO Announces Intentions for a Major Heath and Technology Enterprise.

SPARKS, NV / ACCESSWIRE / July 12, 2022 / Ludwig Enterprises Inc. (OTC PINK:LUDG) Ludwig proudly announced the hiring of accomplished CEO Anne Blackstone, CRNA. Previously in May, Ludwig formed mRNAforLife, Inc., and Ms. Anne Blackstone, CRNA, was named CEO and sole director. As previously stated, mRNAforLife is exploring acquisitions of business enterprises or technologies related to the health field.

About Anne Blackstone, CRNA:

The mRNAforLife mission is potentially reaching a significant milestone with a recent acquisition and discovery that could be a tremendous milestone in the healthcare industry. Anne Blackstone added, "I am excited to take on this new role as CEO to bring forward the company's new direction, and innovative products that we believe are timely and cutting edge in health care sciences and technology. mRNA was the building block on which several of the recent Covid 19 vaccines were created. I look forward to future announcements and interactions with our shareholders as we roll out the company's new path of innovations in healthcare.

This news comes in a series of recent announcements of successful new funding rounds and new directional changes within the company.

About Ludwig: Ludwig Enterprises, Inc. is an innovative technology and health-related company. Ludwig is endeavoring to return to and expand healthy living and other health technology products. The Board of Directors believes this course change returning to our core focus will be in Ludwig shareholders' best interest.

SAFE HARBOR

Forward-looking statements in this release are made pursuant to the "safe harbor" provision of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements made by Ludwig Enterprises; Inc. is not a guarantee of future performance. This news release includes forward-looking statements, including with respect to the future level of business for the parties. These statements are necessarily subject to risk and uncertainty. Actual results could differ materially from those projected in these forward-looking statements as a result of certain risk factors that could cause results to differ materially from estimated results. Management cautions that all statements as to future results of operations are necessarily subject to risks, uncertainties, and events that may be beyond the control of Ludwig Enterprises, Inc. and no assurance can be given that such results will be achieved. Potential risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, the ability to procure, properly price, retain and successfully complete projects, and changes in products and competition.

CONTACT:

Ludwig Enterprises,

Anne Blackstone, CRNA, CEO

786-235-9026

or

HQ@ludwigent.com

SOURCE: Ludwig Enterprises, Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/708281/Ludwig-Enterprises-Hires-Anne-Blackstone-CRNA-as-CEO-and-Director