DJ Lyxor Smart Overnight Return - UCITS ETF C-GBP: Net Asset Value(s)
Lyxor Smart Overnight Return - UCITS ETF C-GBP (CSH2 LN) Lyxor Smart Overnight Return - UCITS ETF C-GBP: Net Asset Value(s) 12-Jul-2022 / 15:40 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
----------------------------------------------------------------------
Net Asset Value(s)
FUND: Lyxor Smart Overnight Return - UCITS ETF C-GBP
DEALING DATE: 12-Jul-2022
NAV PER SHARE: GBP: 1039.1881
NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 128714
CODE: CSH2 LN
ISIN: LU1230136894
----------------------------------------------------------------------
ISIN: LU1230136894 Category Code: NAV TIDM: CSH2 LN Sequence No.: 174320 EQS News ID: 1396517 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1396517&application_name=news
(END) Dow Jones Newswires
July 12, 2022 09:40 ET (13:40 GMT)