Dienstag, 12.07.2022
InnoCan Pharma gerüstet für klinische Versuche und FDA!
12.07.2022 | 17:20
FP Newspapers Inc. Announces Changes to Officers

WINNIPEG, MB / ACCESSWIRE / July 12, 2022 / FP NEWSPAPERS INC. (TSXV:FP) ("FPI") announced today that its President and CEO, Bob Silver, is stepping down from the role effective July 25, 2022 but will continue as chairman of the Board of Directors of FPI.

FPI also announced that its Publisher, Bob Cox, will be stepping down from the role effective July 25, 2022 and will continue in an advisory capacity until early 2023 to assist in the transition.

"We thank Bob for his contributions to FPI over the past 17 years," said Bob Silver, President and CEO. "Bob has helped move our strategy forward including most recently, navigating through the business impacts of a global pandemic. We wish him well in his future endeavors."

"It has been a great pleasure to work with the dynamic and innovative teams at FPI over the past 16 years," said Bob Cox. "I continue to have great confidence in the passionate people of FPI and their ability to face tough industry challenges, transform the business and continue to champion the important role of quality journalism in our country. I want to thank Bob Silver for his tremendous support and leadership and the entire executive team, who I consider to be not just colleagues, but friends."

"We are thrilled to welcome Mike Power" said Bob Silver, "who will be taking on the role of President and CEO effective July 25, 2022. With a 20 year career, spanning various consumer and technology-focused industries, FPI will benefit from Mike's strategic financial and leadership insights.

For further information please contact:

Ryan Kolaski, CFO
FP NEWSPAPERS INC.
Phone 204-771-1897

SOURCE: FP Newspapers Inc.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/708294/FP-Newspapers-Inc-Announces-Changes-to-Officers

