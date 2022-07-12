Agravitae, Inc: Agravitae Is The World's Direct Sales/Network Marketing Company Representing A Soil-to-Shelf, Graviola Superfood Premium Product Line

TUSTIN, CA / ACCESSWIRE / July 12, 2022 / For generations, the graviola fruit (soursop) has been revered as a powerful superfood. Cultivated only in tropical regions, graviola has been a best-kept secret because its extremely brief shelf life has made transport nearly impossible.

Agravitae, a premium wellness company, has recently invested in proprietary manufacturing processes and technological advancements to bring graviola-infused products directly to U.S. consumers while still preserving the nutrients of this amazing plant.

Graviola is emerging as the next in-demand superfood

Natural health practitioners praise graviola for its high nutrient content including antioxidants, phytosterols, tannins and flavonoids. The fruit supports the immune and digestive systems, as well as healthy skin and hair. Graviola leaves also contain beneficial compounds, including those that help maintain healthy cholesterol levels as well as gastrointestinal health.

Agravitae's soil-to-shelf story begins at TKO Farms in Belize

The world's best graviola fruit are grown by TKO Farms in Belize, the world's largest graviola farm. TKO Farms is home to pristine air, rich soil and serene sunlight offering idyllic growing conditions for graviola.

This 912-acre farm features hand-planted graviola by legendary local farmers. Their methodologies are passed from generation to generation through time-honored traditions, and blended with advanced eco-friendly farming techniques to produce powerfully enriching, bioactive botanical nutrients.

"Agravitae oversees the entire quality control process of our premium wellness products, starting with our exclusive partnership with TKO Farms," explains Founder and Chairman Ken Owen. "We are steeped in tradition and seeded in tried-and-trusted science. Our highest intention is to provide superior quality, farm-sourced, plant-based nutrients in our graviola-infused products."

Agravitae has announced direct sales/network marketing opportunities

The company is creating a network of independent business owners to exclusively represent its rapidly growing line of luxury products in several of today's highest demand categories.

Agravitae's graviola-infused luxury health and wellness products include coffee bars, cacao bars, a premium skincare line and estate-crafted herbal tea. All of these first-of-the-kind products are produced using exclusive processes to preserve as many nutrients as possible.

"Agravitae is firmly rooted in revering, protecting and depending on "Mother Earth" as the provider and sustainer of life. We are pleased to introduce our premium graviola-infused products to those consumers who are using their buying power to support brands with a mission," concludes Owen.

For additional information about Agravitae, visit www.agravitae.com .

About Agravitae

Agravitae is an innovative supplier and marketer of graviola-infused luxury health, wellness, and skincare products. Utilizing a truly holistic product development approach that is steeped in tradition, seeded in science, and motivated by a belief that true health is living in harmony with nature's law, Agravitae's nutrient dense, graviola-infused products are now available to consumers everywhere.

