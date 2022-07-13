Integrating ecotrek's Sustainability Data Mining Technology with EcoVadis Advances the Scope, Speed and Quality of ESG Visibility and Impact Across Global Value Chains

EcoVadis, the leading provider of globally trusted business sustainability ratings, today announced the acquisition of ecotrek, a sustainability data mining company. The company's automated sustainability data collection, scanning, and analysis capabilities will complement EcoVadis' portfolio of solutions by enhancing technical capabilities, improving customer experience, and expanding visibility with robust information about trading partners, thus accelerating the pace of its global scale.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220713005172/en/

With over 5 million company profiles already in its database, ecotrek's sustainability data mining (SDM) capabilities make it possible to automate the gathering and integration of sustainability data into business processes. This gives EcoVadis unmatched access to company-specific insights to understand environmental, social and ethical risk and opportunity, providing even faster and more robust risk visibility for organizations across the entire supply chain.

"The acquisition of ecotrek strengthens our position as the optimal choice for companies to drive sustainability impact at scale across their value chains. We welcome ecotrek's entrepreneurial team, technology and expertise into our purpose and culture," said Pierre-François Thaler, co-CEO at EcoVadis. "This is an important step forward as we ramp up our investment in technology and sustainability intelligence capabilities that we are excited to bring to our global customer base."

ecotrek's SDM expands upon EcoVadis' technical capabilities with automated data collection, scanning, analysis, and classification of a company's sustainability information. This enables EcoVadis to provide even smarter and fasterpredictive intelligence to optimize sustainability risk management strategies. It also enables EcoVadis to enhance the quality and experience in its ratings while boosting process efficiency for improving the engagement journey with value chain partners. The combined product suite will provide an end-to-end offering from risk classification and monitoring to supplier sustainability performance improvement.

"We shaped and validated our technology around a deep and growing market need for easing and accelerating sustainability insights. EcoVadis is the ideal partner to advance our mission to help companies deploy sustainable procurement at a global scale," said Rena Kleine, Co-CEO at ecotrek. "By joining forces with EcoVadis, our customers will realize huge benefits in product growth, ability to scale and enable them to integrate sustainability into their procurement processes quickly for maximum impact."

In light of rising regulations, such as the German Supply Chain Act and the imminent European Directive on supply chain due diligence, the combined end-to-end offerings give customers a giant head start over their peers on monitoring and improving their supply chain to be not only compliant with this law, but to thrive in the new responsible business environment.

ecotrek's four co-founders brought together their backgrounds in software, engineering, and applied science to create the company in 2020. They and their entire team will join the EcoVadis business and merge with the EcoVadis team in Germany. For more details, contact EcoVadis.

About EcoVadis

EcoVadis is a purpose-led company whose mission is to provide globally trusted business sustainability ratings. Businesses of all sizes rely on EcoVadis' expert intelligence and evidence-based ratings to monitor and improve the sustainability performance of their business and trading partners. Its actionable scorecards, benchmarks, carbon action tools, and insights guide an improvement journey for environmental, social and ethical practices across 200 industry categories and 175 countries. Industry leaders such as Amazon, Johnson Johnson, L'Oréal, Unilever, LVMH, Salesforce, Bridgestone, BASF and JPMorgan are among the 95,000 businesses that collaborate with EcoVadis to drive resilience, sustainable growth and positive impact worldwide. Learn more on ecovadis.com, Twitter or LinkedIn.

About ecotrek

ecotrek is a sustainability data mining startup focusing on automated supplier monitoring for the entire supply chain based on publicly available data points. Through machine learning enabled data collection classification, the ecotrek SDM technology assures instant data insights for thousands of suppliers in a few hours, leading to actionable insights and improvement of the overall supply chain sustainability. Learn more on ecotrek.tech or LinkedIn.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220713005172/en/

Contacts:

Press Inquiries

US: Corporate Ink for EcoVadis

617-969-9192, ecovadis@corporateink.com