Several strategic hires made to protect, detect and respond against increasingly complex threat landscape

Kroll, the leading provider of data, technology and insights related to risk, governance and growth, announced today that its Cyber Risk practice has expanded across Central Europe in response to the heightened cyber risks organizations are facing in the region. A new office and operations have launched in Belgium, led by Vito Rallo, Associate Managing Director in the EMEA Cyber Risk practice.

With particularly strong expertise in securing Supervisory Control and Data Acquisition (SCADA) industrial control systems (ICS), operational technology (OT) environments, embedded device security and Redteam following the TIBER EU framework, Kroll builds on the support it gives to its customers across a wide variety of industries. The team will focus on preparedness services, such as security maturity assessments and adversary simulation, and incident response services such as digital forensics, litigation support and breach notification. The expansion augments Kroll's capabilities in the region to protect, detect and respond against cyberattacks.

Vito Rallo, Associate Managing Director for Cyber Risk at Kroll, said: "There is significant demand in Central Europe for both deep technical cyber security defense and geographically broad incident response. Organizations need a partner that can support every stage of their journey toward cyber resilience, and Kroll is now uniquely positioned to be that partner in Central Europe."

William Rimington, Co-Practice Leader for Kroll's EMEA Cyber Risk practice, said: "It is important for Kroll to be able to help our clients respond to incidents and improve their security posture globally. As IT and OT infrastructures become more complex and attacks more sophisticated, it is vital that we have both the expertise and regional footprint to support our customers. With this latest expansion, we can provide our end-to-end cyber security solutions with world-leading local cyber expertise."

The expansion in Central Europe builds on recent acquisitions of Security Compass Advisory, provider of cyber security solutions and advisory services based in Canada, and UK cyber security services firm, Redscan. It is also complemented by Kroll's recent partnership with Armis, which gives Kroll unprecedented visibility into OT and ICS environments and demonstrates Kroll's commitment to delivering best-of-breed cyber security solutions and unrivalled incident response worldwide.

