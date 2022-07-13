Admission to trading of Cleveron Mobility AS additional shares on Nasdaq Baltic Alternative market First North

Tallinn, Estonia, 2022-07-13 09:53 CEST -- According to The Listing and Surveillance Committee of Nasdaq Tallinn decision made on June 3rd, 2022, Cleveron Mobility AS additionally issued 2,780,771 shares will be admitted to trading on MTF First North operated by Nasdaq Tallinn AS after the conditions in clause 1.2. are met. The conditions in clause 1.2. are met as of today, July 13, 2022. Proceeding from the above, the additional shares of Cleveron Mobility AS will be admitted to trading as of tomorrow, July 14th, 2022. Thus, altogether 29,575,771 shares of Cleveron Mobility AS (ISIN: EE3100096884) will be traded under the trading code CLEV as of July 14, 2022. Nasdaq Baltic Issuer Services +372 640 8800 www.nasdaqbaltic.com Nasdaq Baltic is a common name for exchanges, regulated markets, alternative markets First North operated by Nasdaq companies in the Baltic states, i.e. Nasdaq Tallinn AS, Nasdaq Riga AS and AB Nasdaq Vilnius.