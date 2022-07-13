Anzeige
Mittwoch, 13.07.2022
Preisgekrönt unter 30.000 Gegnern! In einer Reihe mit Apple und Coinbase!
Dow Jones News
13.07.2022 | 10:40
112 Leser
Lyxor Global Green Bond 1-10Y (DR) UCITS ETF - Monthly Hedged to USD - Acc: Net Asset Value(s)

Lyxor Global Green Bond 1-10Y (DR) UCITS ETF - Monthly Hedged to USD - Acc (XCOU LN) Lyxor Global Green Bond 1-10Y (DR) UCITS ETF - Monthly Hedged to USD - Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 13-Jul-2022 / 10:06 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Net Asset Value(s)

FUND: Lyxor Global Green Bond 1-10Y (DR) UCITS ETF - Monthly Hedged to USD - Acc

DEALING DATE: 12-Jul-2022

NAV PER SHARE: USD: 19.8178

NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 540000

CODE: XCOU LN

ISIN: LU1981860239

---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:      LU1981860239 
Category Code: NAV 
TIDM:      XCOU LN 
Sequence No.:  174467 
EQS News ID:  1397087 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1397087&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

July 13, 2022 04:07 ET (08:07 GMT)

© 2022 Dow Jones News
