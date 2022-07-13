Expands bioanalytical services to include many emerging areas worldwide

Alliance Pharma (Alliance), a U.S. leader in small and large molecule bioanalytical services in the pharmaceutical and biopharmaceutical industry, today closed on the purchase of Drug Development Solutions (DDS), a U.K.-based bioanalytical and material science testing contract research organization (CRO), from LGC. Ampersand Capital Partners, a global healthcare private equity firm, and KKR Co. Inc. (KKR) (NYSE:KKR), a leading global investment firm, are equal shareholders in the combined company. This transaction expands bioanalytical, analytical material testing and laboratory capabilities internationally for the biopharma and pharma industry, including areas of cell and gene therapy, next-generation biologics, material sciences and protein characterization.

"Together, Alliance and DDS will partner with customers on a global basis to provide advanced bioanalytical and analytical material services for both large and small molecules, particularly supporting many emerging bioanalytical and analytical science areas the industry needs right now," said Alliance Chairman of the Board and a Partner at Ampersand Capital Partners Dave Patteson. "Alongside Alliance's bioanalytical expertise, DDS adds an unrivalled breadth and depth of expertise in bioanalysis and analytical and materials science as well as two state-of-the-art analytical labs in Cambridge (Fordham), U.K., and Sandwich, Kent, U.K. Their Cambridge facility is one of the largest bioanalytical centers in the world with about 270 employees."

This acquisition positions Alliance to become an international bioanalytical service provider for all therapeutic modalities.

About Alliance Pharma

Founded in 2008, Alliance is a contract research organization (CRO) in Malvern, PA, just outside of Philadelphia that specializes in advanced bioanalytical research services for both small and large molecule drugs, as well as drug metabolism studies to support pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies' drug discovery and development programs. Alliance's mission is to build a trusted partnership with our clients to support their successful drug development programs. Our business philosophy is based on a foundation of trust, professional ethics, scientific excellence and regulatory compliance.

About Drug Development Solutions (An LGC Business Unit)

DDS's Bioanalytical solutions include liquid-chromatography mass spectrometry (LC-MS) and immunoassay bioanalysis, to provide data for pharmacokinetics, immunogenicity, pharmacodynamics and cell-based assays supporting all phases of drug development to GCP and GLP standards. Its Analytical Materials Sciences solutions provides specialist testing of raw materials, formulated products, packaging and medical devices for trace impurities, contamination, degradation and quality control to support CMC (Chemistry Manufacturing and Control) analytical testing to GMP (Good Manufacturing Practice) standard.

About Ampersand Capital Partners

Founded in 1988, Ampersand is a middle market private equity firm with more than $2 billion of assets under management dedicated to growth-oriented investments in the healthcare sector. With offices in Boston and Amsterdam, Ampersand leverages its unique blend of private equity and operating experience to build value and drive superior long-term performance alongside its portfolio company management teams. Ampersand has helped build numerous market-leading companies across each of the firm's core healthcare sectors. Additional information about Ampersand is available at ampersandcapital.com.

About KKR

KKR is a leading global investment firm that offers alternative asset management as well as capital markets and insurance solutions. KKR aims to generate attractive investment returns by following a patient and disciplined investment approach, employing world-class people, and supporting growth in its portfolio companies and communities. KKR sponsors investment funds that invest in private equity, credit and real assets and has strategic partners that manage hedge funds. KKR's insurance subsidiaries offer retirement, life and reinsurance products under the management of Global Atlantic Financial Group. References to KKR's investments may include the activities of its sponsored funds and insurance subsidiaries. For additional information about KKR Co. Inc. (NYSE: KKR), please visit KKR's website at www.kkr.com and on Twitter @KKR_Co.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220713005250/en/

Contacts:

Lindsey Langemeier

SCORR Marketing

402-405-4269

lindsey@scorrmarketing.com