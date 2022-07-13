DJ One Heritage Group plc: Director/PDMR Shareholding and Holdings(s) in Company

One Heritage Group plc (OHG) One Heritage Group plc: Director/PDMR Shareholding and Holdings(s) in Company 13-Jul-2022 / 11:05 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

13 July 2022

One Heritage Group plc

(the "Company" or "One Heritage")

Director/PDMR Shareholding and Holdings(s) in Company

One Heritage Group PLC (LSE: OHG), the UK-based residential developer focused on the North of England, was notified on 12th July 2022 that 326,700 shares were gifted to Martin Crews, Development Director & PDMR, by Keith Crews (father of Martin Crews).

The shares were gifted for nil consideration.

Martin Crews had also acquired 150,000 shares in the Company's subscription raise as announced on the 6th July 2022.

Following the notification of these transactions, Martin Crews together with his connected persons, is interested in 1,180,450 Ordinary Shares, representing 3.05% of the Company's total voting rights.

For more information, please contact:

Jason Upton

Chief Executive Officer

Email: jason.upton@one-heritage.com

Luke Piggin

Finance Director

Email: luke.piggin@one-heritage.com

Hybridan LLP (Financial Adviser and Broker)

Claire Louise Noyce

Email: claire.noyce@hybridan.com

Tel: +44 (0)203 764 2341

About One Heritage Group

One Heritage Group PLC is a property development and management company. It focuses on the residential sector primarily in the North of England, seeking out value and maximising opportunities for our investors. In 2020 One Heritage Group PLC became one of the first publicly listed residential developers with a focus on co-living.

The Company is listed on the Standard List of the Main Market of the London Stock Exchange, trading under the ticker OHG.

For further information, please visit the Company's website at https://www.oneheritageplc.com/

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated a) Name Martin Crews 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status PDMR, Development Director b) Initial notification /Amendment Initial notification 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name One Heritage Group plc b) LEI 2138008ZZUCCE4UZHY23 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Ordinary shares of 1p each in the Company a) Identification code GB00BLF79495 b) Nature of the transaction Acquisition by way of gift Price(s) Price(s) and volume(s) Volume(s) c) Nil 326,700

Aggregated information

- Aggregated volume

d)

- Price N/A (single transaction)

- Total

e) Date of the transaction

12 July 2022

f) Place of the transaction

Outside a trading venue

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated a) Name Martin Crews 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status PDMR, Development Director b) Initial notification /Amendment Initial notification 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name One Heritage Group plc b) LEI 2138008ZZUCCE4UZHY23 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Ordinary shares of 1p each in the Company a) Identification code GB00BLF79495 b) Nature of the transaction Placing, purchase of Ordinary Shares Price(s) Price(s) and volume(s) Volume(s) c) 20p 150,000

Aggregated information

- Aggregated volume

d)

- Price N/A (single transaction)

- Total

e) Date of the transaction

6 July 2022

f) Place of the transaction

London Stock Exchange, Main Market

TR-1: Standard form for notification of major holdings

NOTIFICATION OF MAJOR HOLDINGS 1a. Identity of the issuer or the underlying issuer of existing ONE HERITAGE GROUP PLC shares to which voting rights are attached ii: 1b. Please indicate if the issuer is a non-UK issuer (please mark with an "X" if appropriate) Non-UK issuer 2. Reason for the notification (please mark the appropriate box or boxes with an "X") An acquisition or disposal of voting rights X An acquisition or disposal of financial instruments An event changing the breakdown of voting rights Other (please specify) iii: 3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation iv Name Martin Crews City and country of registered office (if applicable) 4. Full name of shareholder(s) (if different from 3.) v Name Martin Crews City and country of registered office (if applicable) 5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reached vi: 12th July 2022 6. Date on which issuer notified (DD/MM/YYYY): 12th July 2022 7. Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification obligation % of voting rights % of voting rights through financial Total of both Total number of voting attached to shares instruments in % (8.A + rights held in issuer (8.A (total of 8. A) (total of 8.B 1 + 8.B 8.B) + 8.B) vii 2) Resulting situation on the date on which threshold was crossed 3.05% 1,180,450 or reached Position of previous notification (if applicable) 8. Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reached viii A: Voting rights attached to shares Class/type of Number of voting rights ix % of voting rights shares Direct Indirect Direct Indirect ISIN code (if possible) (DTR5.1) (DTR5.2.1) (DTR5.1) (DTR5.2.1) GB00BLF79495 1,180,450 3.05% SUBTOTAL 8. A 1,180,450 3.05% B 1: Financial Instruments according to DTR5.3.1R (1) (a) Exercise/ Number of voting rights that may be acquired if Type of financial Expiration Conversion Period the instrument is % of voting instrument date x xi rights exercised/converted. SUBTOTAL 8. B 1 B 2: Financial Instruments with similar economic effect according to DTR5.3.1R (1) (b) Physical or Type of financial Expiration Exercise/ cash % of voting instrument date x Conversion Number of voting rights rights Period xi Settlement xii SUBTOTAL 8.B.2 9. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation (please mark the applicable box with an "X") Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled by any natural person or legal entity and does not control any other undertaking(s) holding directly or indirectly an interest in the (underlying) issuer xiii Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the financial instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity (please add additional rows as necessary) xiv % of voting rights if it equals % of voting rights through financial Total of both if it Name xv or is higher than the notifiable instruments if it equals or is higher than the equals or is higher than threshold notifiable threshold the notifiable threshold 10. In case of proxy voting, please identify: Name of the proxy holder The number and % of voting rights held The date until which the voting rights will be held 11. Additional information xvi Place of completion Main Market, London Date of completion 12th July 2022

ISIN: GB00BLF79495 Category Code: DSH TIDM: OHG LEI Code: 2138008ZZUCCE4UZHY23 OAM Categories: 2.3. Major shareholding notifications Sequence No.: 174527 EQS News ID: 1397255 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

