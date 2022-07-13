Anzeige
Mittwoch, 13.07.2022

WKN: A2QLVM ISIN: GB00BLF79495 Ticker-Symbol:  
Branche
Immobilien
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
ONE HERITAGE GROUP PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
ONE HERITAGE GROUP PLC 5-Tage-Chart
Dow Jones News
13.07.2022 | 12:37
One Heritage Group plc: Director/PDMR Shareholding and Holdings(s) in Company

One Heritage Group plc (OHG) One Heritage Group plc: Director/PDMR Shareholding and Holdings(s) in Company 13-Jul-2022 / 11:05 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

13 July 2022

One Heritage Group plc

(the "Company" or "One Heritage")

Director/PDMR Shareholding and Holdings(s) in Company

One Heritage Group PLC (LSE: OHG), the UK-based residential developer focused on the North of England, was notified on 12th July 2022 that 326,700 shares were gifted to Martin Crews, Development Director & PDMR, by Keith Crews (father of Martin Crews).

The shares were gifted for nil consideration.

Martin Crews had also acquired 150,000 shares in the Company's subscription raise as announced on the 6th July 2022.

Following the notification of these transactions, Martin Crews together with his connected persons, is interested in 1,180,450 Ordinary Shares, representing 3.05% of the Company's total voting rights.

For more information, please contact:

Jason Upton

Chief Executive Officer

Email: jason.upton@one-heritage.com

Luke Piggin

Finance Director

Email: luke.piggin@one-heritage.com

Hybridan LLP (Financial Adviser and Broker)

Claire Louise Noyce

Email: claire.noyce@hybridan.com

Tel: +44 (0)203 764 2341

About One Heritage Group

One Heritage Group PLC is a property development and management company. It focuses on the residential sector primarily in the North of England, seeking out value and maximising opportunities for our investors. In 2020 One Heritage Group PLC became one of the first publicly listed residential developers with a focus on co-living.

The Company is listed on the Standard List of the Main Market of the London Stock Exchange, trading under the ticker OHG.

For further information, please visit the Company's website at https://www.oneheritageplc.com/ 

1       Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated 
 
a)      Name 
                                       Martin Crews 
 
2       Reason for the notification 
 
a)      Position/status 
                                       PDMR, Development Director 
 
b)      Initial notification /Amendment 
                                       Initial notification 
 
3       Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction 
       monitor 
 
 
a)      Name 
                                       One Heritage Group plc 
 
b)      LEI 
                                       2138008ZZUCCE4UZHY23 
 
4       Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of 
       transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted 
 
 
       Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument  Ordinary shares of 1p each in the Company 
a) 
       Identification code 
                                       GB00BLF79495 
b)      Nature of the transaction 
                                       Acquisition by way of gift 
 
 
                                       Price(s) 
       Price(s) and volume(s)                            Volume(s) 
c) 
 
                                       Nil 
                                              326,700

Aggregated information

- Aggregated volume

d)

- Price N/A (single transaction)

- Total

e) Date of the transaction

12 July 2022

f) Place of the transaction

Outside a trading venue 

1       Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated 
 
a)      Name 
                                       Martin Crews 
 
2       Reason for the notification 
 
a)      Position/status 
                                       PDMR, Development Director 
 
b)      Initial notification /Amendment 
                                       Initial notification 
 
3       Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction 
       monitor 
 
 
a)      Name 
                                       One Heritage Group plc 
 
b)      LEI 
                                       2138008ZZUCCE4UZHY23 
 
4       Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of 
       transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted 
 
 
       Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument  Ordinary shares of 1p each in the Company 
a) 
       Identification code 
                                       GB00BLF79495 
b)      Nature of the transaction 
                                       Placing, purchase of Ordinary Shares 
 
 
                                       Price(s) 
       Price(s) and volume(s)                            Volume(s) 
c) 
 
                                       20p 
                                              150,000

Aggregated information

- Aggregated volume

d)

- Price N/A (single transaction)

- Total

e) Date of the transaction

6 July 2022

f) Place of the transaction

London Stock Exchange, Main Market

TR-1: Standard form for notification of major holdings 

NOTIFICATION OF MAJOR HOLDINGS 
 
1a. Identity of the issuer or the underlying issuer of existing  ONE HERITAGE GROUP PLC 
shares to which voting rights are attached ii: 
1b. Please indicate if the issuer is a non-UK issuer (please mark with an "X" if appropriate) 
Non-UK issuer 
2. Reason for the notification (please mark the appropriate box or boxes with an "X") 
An acquisition or disposal of voting rights                                X 
An acquisition or disposal of financial instruments 
An event changing the breakdown of voting rights 
Other (please specify) iii: 
3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation iv 
Name                                Martin Crews 
City and country of registered office (if applicable) 
4. Full name of shareholder(s) (if different from 3.) v 
Name                                Martin Crews 
City and country of registered office (if applicable) 
5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reached vi:     12th July 2022 
6. Date on which issuer notified (DD/MM/YYYY):           12th July 2022 
7. Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification obligation 
                            % of voting rights 
                % of voting rights   through financial   Total of both Total number of voting 
                attached to shares   instruments      in % (8.A +  rights held in issuer (8.A 
                (total of 8. A)     (total of 8.B 1 + 8.B 8.B)     + 8.B) vii 
                            2) 
Resulting situation on the date 
on which threshold was crossed 3.05%                            1,180,450 
or reached 
Position of previous 
notification (if 
applicable) 
 
8. Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reached viii 
A: Voting rights attached to shares 
Class/type of      Number of voting rights ix    % of voting rights 
shares 
             Direct      Indirect    Direct                    Indirect 
ISIN code (if possible) 
             (DTR5.1)      (DTR5.2.1)   (DTR5.1)                   (DTR5.2.1) 
GB00BLF79495       1,180,450             3.05% 
 
 
SUBTOTAL 8. A      1,180,450             3.05% 
 
 
B 1: Financial Instruments according to DTR5.3.1R (1) (a) 
                  Exercise/     Number of voting rights that may be acquired if 
Type of financial    Expiration Conversion Period the instrument is                % of voting 
instrument        date x   xi                                 rights 
                            exercised/converted. 
 
 
 
                  SUBTOTAL 8. B 1 
 
 B 2: Financial Instruments with similar economic effect according to DTR5.3.1R (1) (b) 
                         Physical or 
Type of financial   Expiration  Exercise/   cash                         % of voting 
instrument       date x    Conversion         Number of voting rights         rights 
                  Period xi   Settlement 
                         xii 
 
 
 
                         SUBTOTAL 
                         8.B.2 
 
 
9. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation (please mark the 
applicable box with an "X") 
Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled by any natural person or legal entity and 
does not control any other undertaking(s) holding directly or indirectly an interest in the (underlying) 
issuer xiii 
Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the 
financial instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal 
entity (please add additional rows as necessary) xiv 
       % of voting rights if it equals % of voting rights through financial      Total of both if it 
Name xv    or is higher than the notifiable instruments if it equals or is higher than the equals or is higher than 
       threshold            notifiable threshold              the notifiable threshold 
 
 
 
 
 
 
10. In case of proxy voting, please identify: 
Name of the proxy holder 
The number and % of voting rights held 
The date until which the voting rights will be 
held 
 
11. Additional information xvi 
 
 
Place of completion Main Market, London 
Date of completion 12th July 2022

ISIN:      GB00BLF79495 
Category Code: DSH 
TIDM:      OHG 
LEI Code:    2138008ZZUCCE4UZHY23 
OAM Categories: 2.3. Major shareholding notifications 
Sequence No.:  174527 
EQS News ID:  1397255 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1397255&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

July 13, 2022 06:05 ET (10:05 GMT)

© 2022 Dow Jones News
