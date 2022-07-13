The "France Pet Food Market 2022-2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The pet food market in France is expected to showcase an upward trend, advancing in value and volume at a compound annual growth rate of 2.21% and 0.50%, respectively, over the projected phase 2022-2026.

Several pet owners are focusing heavily on the health and wellness of their pets, leading to a surge in premium and sustainable products. This has encouraged manufacturers to renew their product lines, increasing the manufacturing of premium organic products, including gluten-free and vegan options.

Recently, in response to the growing demand, French animal nutrition specialist Nor-Feed opened a production facility in western France. Here, the facility produces pet food from plant extracts, which has surged the demand for pet food products.

In addition, the country has witnessed a rise in all-natural food product launches in recent years, accounting for 9% of new product launches in 2020. Therefore, the surged demand for healthier and sustainable food products widens the scope and growth of the pet food market across France to a large extent.

Key Topics Covered:

1. FRANCE PET FOOD MARKET SUMMARY

2. FRANCE PET FOOD MARKET OUTLOOK

3. FRANCE PET FOOD MARKET BY ANIMAL TYPE (VALUE IN MILLION VOLUME IN KILOTON)

4. FRANCE PET FOOD MARKET BY DISTRIBUTION CHANNEL (VALUE IN MILLION VOLUME IN KILOTON)

5. COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6. METHODOLOGY SCOPE

Companies Mentioned

Affinity Petcare Sa

Hill's Pet Nutrition Inc

Mars Incorporated

Nestle Purina Petcare

Royal Canin

