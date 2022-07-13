The "Europe Organ Transplant Diagnostics Market 2021-2031 by Offering, Transplant, Application, Technology, End User, and Country: Trend Forecast and Growth Opportunity" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Europe organ transplant diagnostics market was valued at 706.4 million in 2021 and will grow by 8.6% annually over 2021-2031, driven by the growing number of transplantations prevalence of chronic diseases, the high demand for molecular diagnostic tests, the availability of technologically advanced devices, and the surging investment and expenditure in healthcare and diagnostics.
Based on Offering, the Europe market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue ($ mn) for 2021-2031 included in each section.
- Instruments
- Test Kits Consumables
- Kits Assays
- Consumables
- Software Services
Based on Transplant, the Europe market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue ($ mn) for 2021-2031 included in each section.
- Solid Organ Transplant
- Kidney
- Liver
- Heart
- Lung
- Pancreas
- Kidney-Pancreas
- Other Solid Organ Transplants
- Stem Cell Transplant
- Soft Tissue Transplant
By Application, the Europe market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue ($ mn) for 2021-2031 included in each section.
- Diagnostics
- Donor Testing
- Recipient Testing
- Translational Research
By Technology, the Europe market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue ($ mn) for 2021-2031 included in each section.
- Molecular Technologies
- PCR
- Sequencing
- Other Molecular Technologies
- Serology
- Flow Cytometry
- Other Technologies
By End User, the Europe market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue ($ mn) for 2021-2031 included in each section.
- Hospitals and Transplant Centers
- Reference Laboratories
- Academic and Research Institutions
- Other End Users
Selected Key Players
- Abbott Laboratories Inc.
- ARUP Laboratories
- BAG Health Care GmbH
- Becton Dickinson and Company
- bioMerieux S.A.
- Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc.
- CareDx, Inc.
- Eurofins Scientific
- F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.
- Illumina, Inc.
- Immucor, Inc.
- Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings
- Novacyt Group
- Omixon Ltd.
- OPKO Health
- QIAGEN N.V.
- Quest Diagnostics Incorporated
- Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.
Key Topics Covered:
1 Introduction
2 Market Overview and Dynamics
3 Segmentation of Europe Market by Offering
4 Segmentation of Europe Market by Transplant
5 Segmentation of Europe Market by Application
6 Segmentation of Europe Market by Technology
7 Segmentation of Europe Market by End User
8 European Market 2021-2031 by Country
