The "Europe Organ Transplant Diagnostics Market 2021-2031 by Offering, Transplant, Application, Technology, End User, and Country: Trend Forecast and Growth Opportunity" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Europe organ transplant diagnostics market was valued at 706.4 million in 2021 and will grow by 8.6% annually over 2021-2031, driven by the growing number of transplantations prevalence of chronic diseases, the high demand for molecular diagnostic tests, the availability of technologically advanced devices, and the surging investment and expenditure in healthcare and diagnostics.

Based on Offering, the Europe market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue ($ mn) for 2021-2031 included in each section.

Instruments

Test Kits Consumables

Kits Assays

Consumables

Software Services

Based on Transplant, the Europe market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue ($ mn) for 2021-2031 included in each section.

Solid Organ Transplant

Kidney

Liver

Heart

Lung

Pancreas

Kidney-Pancreas

Other Solid Organ Transplants

Stem Cell Transplant

Soft Tissue Transplant

By Application, the Europe market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue ($ mn) for 2021-2031 included in each section.

Diagnostics

Donor Testing

Recipient Testing

Translational Research

By Technology, the Europe market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue ($ mn) for 2021-2031 included in each section.

Molecular Technologies

PCR

Sequencing

Other Molecular Technologies

Serology

Flow Cytometry

Other Technologies

By End User, the Europe market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue ($ mn) for 2021-2031 included in each section.

Hospitals and Transplant Centers

Reference Laboratories

Academic and Research Institutions

Other End Users

Selected Key Players

Abbott Laboratories Inc.

ARUP Laboratories

BAG Health Care GmbH

Becton Dickinson and Company

bioMerieux S.A.

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc.

CareDx, Inc.

Eurofins Scientific

F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.

Illumina, Inc.

Immucor, Inc.

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings

Novacyt Group

Omixon Ltd.

OPKO Health

QIAGEN N.V.

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Introduction

2 Market Overview and Dynamics

3 Segmentation of Europe Market by Offering

4 Segmentation of Europe Market by Transplant

5 Segmentation of Europe Market by Application

6 Segmentation of Europe Market by Technology

7 Segmentation of Europe Market by End User

8 European Market 2021-2031 by Country

