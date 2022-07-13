Amarin Corporation plc: NICE Issues Final Guidance for Reimbursement Making VAZKEPA (icosapent ethyl) Available Across the NHS in England & Wales

-- Newly published final guidance by the National Institute for Health and Care Excellence (NICE) in the UK confirms its prior draft recommendation for the use of VAZKEPA (icosapent ethyl) in England and Wales to reduce the risk of cardiovascular (CV) events in adult statin-treated patients at high CV risk who have elevated triglycerides (=150 mg/dL [= 1.7 mmol/L]), controlled LDL-C between 1.04 mmol/L - 2.60 mmol/L and established cardiovascular disease (eCVD).1,2--



DUBLIN, Ireland and BRIDGEWATER, N.J., July 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Amarin Corporation plc (NASDAQ: AMRN) today announced that NICE has issued its final guidance recommending VAZKEPA (icosapent ethyl) for reimbursement and use across the National Health Service (NHS) in England and Wales to help reduce the risk of major CV events in high-risk statin-treated patients with eCVD, at a price of £144.21 per 120 soft capsules (i.e. 30 day supply; the equivalent of approximately 171 EUR or 172 USD*).

This announcement marks a major milestone for Amarin globally and in the UK, as following final guidance, all local NHS formularies in England and Wales will need to make VAZKEPA available within 90 and 60 days, respectively. Today's final guidance also further supports the successful execution of Amarin's European growth strategy, and the Company's efforts to unlock the multi-billion-dollar revenue opportunities for the product outside of the U.S.**

Karim Mikhail, president and chief executive officer of Amarin said, "Receiving this final guidance from NICE is a significant moment, as it is another important step in our international expansion. Our teams in Europe are working incredibly hard to ensure a successful launch of VAZKEPA, so we can help transform the lives of CV patients across the region and move closer to realizing our bold vision of reaching the day when heart disease is no longer a leading cause of death."

The publication of the final guidance supports the growing recognition of VAZKEPA's clinical benefits. It is the last step in the NICE Health Technology Appraisal (HTA) process, used to assess the clinical benefits and cost-effectiveness of medicines and treatments in England to ensure the NHS uses its resources fairly and cost-effectively. Based on the collaborative relationship between the Welsh Government and the All-Wales Medicines Strategy Group (AWMSG), the final NICE guidance will also be implemented across the NHS in Wales, in line with the devolved powers of the Welsh Assembly.

Commenting on today's news, Laurent Abuaf, senior vice president and president, Amarin Europe said, "We have a once in a generation opportunity to transform the lives of cardiovascular patients across Europe, and today's announcement regarding NICE's final guidance will help us realize that mission in one of our key markets. Following the successful completion of the HTA assessment in the UK, and the positive reimbursement guidance, our local teams in every country in Europe will be inspired by how the UK will be prioritizing access to local health economies. Our teams in the UK will of course work tirelessly to make this medicine available across the whole territory in the coming months."

Off the back of this success, Amarin continues to drive forward reimbursement discussions in other major European markets and remains on track to receive pricing decisions in up to eight countries with plans to launch VAZKEPA in up to six European countries this year.

About Amarin

Amarin is an innovative pharmaceutical company leading a new paradigm in cardiovascular disease management. From our scientific research foundation to our focus on clinical trials, and now our commercial expansion, we are evolving and growing rapidly. Amarin has offices in Bridgewater, New Jersey in the United States, Dublin in Ireland, Zug in Switzerland, and other countries in Europe as well as commercial partners and suppliers around the world. We are committed to rethinking cardiovascular risk through the advancement of scientific understanding of the impact on society of significant residual risk that exists beyond traditional therapies, such as statins for cholesterol management.

About VAZKEPA (icosapent ethyl) Capsules

VAZKEPA capsules are the first prescription treatment comprised solely of the active ingredient, icosapent ethyl, a highly purified form of eicosapentaenoic acid. Since launch, icosapent ethyl has been prescribed more than 18 million times globally. In addition to the United States, icosapent ethyl is approved and sold in Canada, Lebanon and the United Arab Emirates under the brand name VASCEPA. In March 2021, marketing authorization was granted to icosapent ethyl in the European Union under the brand name VAZKEPA to reduce the risk of cardiovascular events in adult statin-treated patients at high cardiovascular risk with elevated triglycerides (= 150 mg/dL [= 1.7 mmol/L]) and established cardiovascular disease or diabetes and at least one other cardiovascular risk factor3. In April 2021 marketing authorization for VAZKEPA (icosapent ethyl) was granted in Great Britain (applying to England, Scotland and Wales). VAZKEPA (icosapent ethyl) is currently approved and sold in Europe in Germany, Sweden, Denmark and the UK.

EU Product Information

VAZKEPA SOFT CAPSULES

This medicine is subject to additional monitoring. This will allow quick identification of new safety information. Healthcare professionals are asked to report any suspected adverse reactions.

Indication : Vazkepa is indicated to reduce the risk of cardiovascular events in adult statin-treated patients at high cardiovascular risk with elevated triglycerides (=150 mg/dL; = 1.7 mmol/L) and either: established cardiovascular disease, or diabetes and at least one other cardiovascular risk factor.

Further information about the Summary of Product Characteristics.

Globally, prescribing information varies; please refer to the individual country product label for complete information.

