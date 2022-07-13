United States Antimony Corporation: US Antimony Provides May - June Operations Details

THOMPSON FALLS, MT / ACCESSWIRE / July 13, 2022 / United States Antimony Corporation (NYSE American:UAMY) (USAC-the Company) provides the following bi-monthly (May & June 2022) update.

Antimony Price $6.26 per pound

Safety and Environmental

All Company operations reported zero lost time or serious injury accidents during the May-June Period.

There were zero environmental spills, discharges, or incidents during the period. The previously announced (see NR- Jan. 15, 2022, March 15, 2022, May 15, 2022) pro-active program of legacy slag clean-up at the Madero Smelter continued and is now 96% complete. Concurrently, the Company has aggressively reduced its stockpile of legacy slags in Montana with shipments of 60 tons in May and 60 tons in June, reducing the stockpile to 61 tons.

Production (Unless otherwise specified, tons = metric tons)

Bear River Zeolite ("BRZ"): May June Total Mined Tons: 3,060 3,666 6,726 Crushed Tons: 966 728 1,694 Tons Sold: 1431 1364 2795 Montana Smelter: May June Total Antimony Trioxide sold (tons): 49.15 99.23 148.38 Antimony Metal Sold (tons) 0 1.65 1.65 Antimony Trisulfide produced (lbs.): 6,173 6,667 12,840

Operation Upgrades

BRZ

The new 50' x 100' warehouse has been completed. The new 40' x 60' service shop is 50% complete and is expected to be 100% complete by the end of Q3.

The recently purchased CAT 740 articulated haul truck and CAT 992 loader are both operating reliably in the mine pit. The experimental testing program of comparing dozer ripping to drilling & blasting of ore continued. An alternative ripping procedure has shown that ripping is superior in reducing the quantity of oversize in the crusher feed. Primary production will now be focused on ripping with drilling and blasting capabilities maintained in the event of dozer downtime.

Montana Antimony Metal and Antimony Oxide

The operating team continues to achieve production goals. Skilled labor shortages continue to be a problem but have improved over the last few months.

Ambri Inc.

Shipment of pure antimony metal to Ambri Inc. totaled 3,306 pounds.

Antimony Trisulphide Montana

Modifications, including the design and installation of a low volume air cleaning system have eliminated the previous problem of out-gassing entering the chamber between the crucible and the electric heating elements resulting in corrosion of the elements. Concerns with short life of the silicon carbide crucibles have been addressed by sourcing crucibles with a different material and adjusting charge weight sizes. Crucible life has now doubled. Delivery of the two additional furnaces (we are presently operating two furnaces) is expected in Q3 in anticipation of additional supplies of antimony trisulphide concentrate from Mexico.

Processing of the original 35 metric ton truckload of antimony trisulphide powder (provided 4 years ago) has been completed. An additional 20 metric tons was delivered to our Montana smelter in late June.

Antimony Trisulphide Supply Mexico, et al.

Two flotation tests have been conducted on ore from the company's mines in the Soyatal district of Mexico. Eighty (80) metric tons of ore were delivered to and treated in our Puerto Blanco flotation facility, yielding 2.7 metric tons of dry concentrate averaging 69% antimony. Impurities of lead and arsenic meet military spec but iron is slightly high. It is anticipated that using an iron depressing flotation reagent will yield a product meeting military specs.

US Antimony is looking at the same model for additional sources of feed for the production of trisulphide from several mines that we have an agreement with in Guatemala. We are also investigating sources of trisulphide feed and antimony feed from Alaska, Eastern Canada, Australia, and Mexico.

Los Juarez Property

Our geologist in Mexico has completed a 1km x 3 km grid survey of the Los Juarez property. A total of 236 rock and soil samples from this grid have been collected and are being sent to the SGS lab in Durango (ISO/IEC 17025 accredited) for analysis of Sb, Au, Ag, and other trace elements. A geophysical company has been selected and local labor will assist on the completion of the geophysical survey which is anticipated to commence in Q3. The geologist has mapped mineralized intrusions in proximity to the jasperoid areas. The relationship between intrusive bodies and jasperoids will be further evaluated to assist in defining and modelling drilling targets over this extensive area of mineralization.

Forward Looking Statements: This Press Release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 that are based upon current expectations or beliefs, as well as a number of assumptions about future events, including matters related to the Company's operations, pending contracts and future revenues, ability to execute on its increased production and installation schedules for planned capital expenditures and the size of forecasted deposits. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking statements and the assumptions upon which they are based are reasonable, it can give no assurance that such expectations and assumptions will prove to have been correct. The reader is cautioned not to put undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, as these statements are subject to numerous factors and uncertainties. In addition, other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially are discussed in the Company's most recent filings, including Form 10-KSB with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

