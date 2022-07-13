Sanwire Corporation: Sanwire Subsidiary Intercept Music Signs Massive Reggae Catalog With More Than 7,000 Tracks From Grammy Award Winners Such as Sean Paul, Shaggy, and Beenie Man to Provide Marketing and Promotional Services Expected to Earn Substantial

Powerful Indie McWarren Music Represents Dozens of Reggae and Pop Superstars

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / July 13, 2022 / Intercept Music, Inc., wholly owned subsidiary of entertainment-technology innovator Sanwire Corporation, continues its expansion to more top-level artists and genres with its most recent agreement, signing reggae mega-producer McWarren Music for Intercept's industry-leading marketing, promotional, and merchandising services. McWarren music's catalog of 7,000-plus tracks includes Grammy Award winners and dozens of world-class reggae and pop artists, from legends like Shaggy and Bobby Womack, to recent artists such as Sean Paul and Gyptian. The announcement was made today by Tod Turner, CEO of Intercept Music.

"McWarren is one of those unique indies holding an incredible treasure trove of records from world-class artists," said Turner. "Bringing McWarren on board as a partner is a huge opportunity for both of us to demonstrate what we can do for their many superstar artists of reggae and pop. This catalog already represents hundreds of millions of monthly streams, and our formula has the capability to amplify even those staggering numbers."

Founded nearly 20 years ago, McWarren is a powerful producer specializing in bringing Jamaican reggae to the global market. The artists represented in the Intercept Music partnership include those mentioned, plus many more chart-topping artists such as Beenie Man, Konshens, Maxi Priest, and Sizzla. Taken together, just the top 20 McWarren artists represent 50 million monthly Spotify listeners.

"'We trust Intercept and InGrooves/UMG with our music," said Stephan Warren, president of McWarren Music. "The distribution is first-rate, their marketing services cover the entire spectrum, and the reporting is unmatched. We're excited about what we can do together for our artists and for our company."

Under the terms of the agreement, Intercept Music will distribute McWarren's catalog worldwide, to more than 150 countries and across every major streaming platform including Spotify, Apple Music, YouTube Music, and Amazon Music. Intercept Music will also employ the full suite of its promotional and marketing services such as social media and playlisting, to produce maximum exposure for the full range of McWarren's music catalog.

Intercept Music champions creative iconoclasts. The entertainment technology company harnesses the power of premium distribution, sizzling social media, meaningful marketing, monumental merchandising, and customizable promotional services to empower independent labels and their artists to build audiences and drive revenue. The Software as a Service (SaaS) company focuses exclusively on the independent music market, the fastest-growing sector of the music industry. Intercept Music is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Sanwire Corporation (OTC PINK:SNWR), a company focused on advanced technologies for the entertainment industry. Learn more at interceptmusic.com or visit Intercept Music's Instagram, Twitter, and Facebook.

Sanwire Corporation (OTC PINK:SNWR), a diversified company with a focus on technologies for the entertainment industry, has been involved in aggregating technologies for a number of years. We look for opportunities in fragmented markets, where technology can be applied to consolidate services into a single platform of delivery. Our current focus is advanced entertainment technologies. For more information, visit sanwirecorporation.com.

For further inquiries, contact ir@sanwirecorporation.com, or press@interceptmusic.com

