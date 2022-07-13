Abstracts presented incorporate Company's ultrasensitive AmpliMark NGS platform to analyze diverse signals in blood including mutations, methylation and T-cell receptor repertoire

Lucence will present new data at the upcoming IASLC 2022 World Conference on Lung Cancer on August 6-9, 2022, highlighting novel applications of its ultrasensitive amplicon-based next generation sequencing technology in the detection and treatment of lung cancer.

"Liquid biopsy will continue to transform the way we diagnose, treat, and understand lung cancer," said Min-Han Tan, Founding CEO and Medical Director at Lucence. "Lucence is committed to leveraging our ultrasensitive amplicon-based liquid biopsy technology, AmpliMark, to harvest as much actionable molecular information to help patients at every stage of their journey."

Lucence recently announced the publication of a validation study for its flagship LiquidHALLMARK ctDNA Liquid Biopsy Assay. The study, published in PLOS ONE, establishes LiquidHALLMARK's performance and identifies actionable biomarkers in 70% of lung cancer patients. In addition to showing high sensitivity of both LiquidHALLMARK and Lucence's AmpliMark amplicon next-generation sequencing (NGS) platform, external validation with cobas EGFR Mutation Test v2 for lung cancer specimens demonstrated an overall concordance of 84.00% with a 100% concordance rate for EGFR variants above 0.4% VAF.

Abstracts to be presented in poster presentations at the conference build on Lucence's continued innovation in liquid biopsy in the detection, treatment, and monitoring of lung cancer.

Sensitive Detection of Lung Cancer Using a Multiomic Plasma Cell-Free DNA Sequencing Assay, #2347

A novel combinatorial AmpliMARK-based test measuring ctDNA abundance, cfDNA fragmentation profiles, and cfDNA methylation demonstrated an overall sensitivity of 85% and specificity of 95% for the detection of lung cancer. 14.3% additional lung cancer cases were detected compared to ctDNA detection alone, demonstrating the utility of a multi-signal cfDNA approach for sensitive detection of lung cancer.

Retrospective Analysis of BRCA1/2 Alterations in Advanced NSCLC Using An Amplicon-based NGS Liquid Biopsy Assay, #2472

Lucence's AmpliMark-powered LiquidHALLMARK assay detected pathogenic BRCA1/2 alterations in the plasma ctDNA of 6.7% (19/285) of metastatic NSCLC patients. BRCA-mutant NSCLC had more somatic mutations and higher plasma cfDNA concentrations compared to BRCA-wildtype NSCLC, highlighting BRCA as a potential biomarker for inclusion in lung liquid biopsy testing.

Peripheral T-Cell Receptor Repertoire Profiling in Non-small Cell Lung Cancer Using an Amplicon-Based Sequencing Assay, #2293

Characterization of NSCLC patient peripheral T-cell receptor repertoire (TCR) using Lucence's AmpliMark platform shows differences in TCR repertoires by molecular subtypes of NSCLC and treatment status, suggesting that TCR-sequencing can complement plasma-based cfDNA sequencing in treatment selection and monitoring.

About Lucence

Lucence is a precision oncology company committed to bringing clarity to cancer care. Lucence makes ultrasensitive liquid biopsy tests to provide doctors and their patients life-changing information to enable earlier detection and effective treatment. Headquartered in Palo Alto, Lucence supplies personalized cancer care services through twin CLIA-licensed laboratories in the United States and Singapore. For more information, visit www.lucence.com.

About LiquidHALLMARK ctDNA and ctRNA

LiquidHALLMARK ctDNA and ctRNA panel combines ctRNA profiling of 27 actionable and emerging fusions with ctDNA profiling of mutations in 80 genes, fusions in 10 genes, and somatic variants in 15 cancer types. LiquidHALLMARK is powered by AmpliMark, the Company's proprietary amplicon-based sequencing technology, which uses a unique molecular barcode and error-correction technology to ensure test sensitivity across multiple mutation types for single nucleotide variants and fusion genes.

