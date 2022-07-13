Anzeige
WAVESTONE: Wavestone: 2021/22 universal registration document available

Wavestone informs its shareholders that its 2021/22 universal registration document, relating to fiscal year ending March 31, 2022 was recorded by the AMF on July 13, 2022 under the number D.22-0645.

This document (French version) is made available according to legal requirements and can be consulted on the Wavestone website (www.wavestone.com, Investors section) and on the AMF web site (www.amf-france.org). The English version of this document will be published shortly.

The 2021/22 universal registration document notably contains:

  • 2021/22 annual financial report;
  • the statement of non-financial performance (summary of the social, environmental and societal aspects of the company's activities in accordance with the French "Grenelle 2" legislation);
  • the report on corporate governance;
  • the remuneration of corporate officers' report;
  • the draft resolutions submitted to the Annual General Meeting (July 28, 2022);
  • the different Auditors' reports;
  • description of the share buy-back program;
  • the table of Auditors' fees.

About Wavestone

In a world where knowing how to drive transformation is the key to success, Wavestone's mission is to inform and guide large companies and organizations in their most critical transformations, with the ambition of a positive outcome for all stakeholders. It's an ambition anchored in the firm's DNA and embodied in the signature "The Positive Way."

Wavestone draws on about 4,000 employees across Europe - where it is a leading independent player in consulting, the United States and Asia.

Wavestone is listed on Euronext Paris and recognized as a Great Place to Work®.

Wavestone
Pascal Imbert
CEO
Tel.: +33 (0)1 49 03 20 00
Benjamin Clément
Financial Communication
Tel.: +33 (0)1 49 03 20 00		Actus
Mathieu Omnes
Investor and Analyst Relations
Tel.: +33 (0)1 53 67 36 92
Deborah Schwartz
Press relations
Tel.: +33 (0)1 53 67 36 35
------------------------
This publication embed "Actusnews SECURITY MASTER".
- SECURITY MASTER Key: ymhxYZlnYW2VmG1rYZ5naGRqb2mXlGiVlpXJyZZtaczKZ3KTnZliZpqbZnBmmmdt
- Check this key: https://www.security-master-key.com.
------------------------
Full and original release in PDF format:
https://www.actusnews.com/documents_communiques/ACTUS-0-75527-cp-mise-a-disposition-urd_130722_en.pdf

