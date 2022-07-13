ZCCM: Notice of Change in Directorate-Mr M C Muyangwa

SENS ANNOUNCEMENT

ISSUED: 13 July 2022

CHANGE IN DIRECTORATE

Pursuant to section 3.59 of the LuSE Listing Requirements, the Board of Directors of ZCCM Investments Holdings Plc (the "Board") wishes to announce the appointment of Mr. Muyangwa Charles Muyangwa as Director with effect from 17 June 2022.

Mr Muyangwa-Director General of NAPSA has over thirty years experience in financial services, customs and revenue administration and capacity building. He is a holder of a Master's Degree in Business Administration with Fiscal Management from Bath University in the United Kingdom and Bachelor of Business Administration from the Copperbelt University.

He recently worked as Senior Economist at the International Monetary Fund. Mr Muyangwa has helped countries in Sub-Saharan Africa and the Caribbean to improve domestic revenue mobilisation capacities through developing and implementing medium term revenue strategies and supporting reforms. Prior to that, he contributed to domestic revenue mobilisation in Zambia through various roles, including as Commissioner for Value Added Tax and Customs Services at the Zambia Revenue Authority.

The Board looks forward to the contribution of Mr. Muyangwa to the Company and expects that his participation will add value to ZCCM-IH.

