Donnerstag, 14.07.2022 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 663 internationalen Medien
13.07.2022 | 18:31
Magnit PJSC: Upcoming delisting of GDRs representing PJSC Magnit shares

DJ Upcoming delisting of GDRs representing PJSC Magnit shares

MAGNIT PJSC (MGNT) Upcoming delisting of GDRs representing PJSC Magnit shares 13-Jul-2022 / 19:00 MSK Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Upcoming delisting of GDRs representing PJSC MAGNIT shares

Krasnodar, Russia (July 13, 2022): Magnit PJSC (MOEX and LSE: MGNT; Magnit, the Company), one of Russia's leading retailers, announces that, on July 12, 2022, the Company submitted requests (a) to the London Stock Exchange (the "LSE ") to cancel admission to trading on the Main Market of its Global Depositary Receipts ((i) Reg S global depositary receipts with ISIN US55953Q2021 and (ii) Rule 144A global depositary receipts with ISIN US55953Q1031) representing the Company's ordinary shares (the "GDRs")), and (b) to the UK Listing Authority to cancel the listing of the GDRs on the Official List. It is anticipated that the delisting and cancellation of admission to trading of the GDRs from the LSE will take effect on 30 August 2022.

As previously announced, on 20 May 2022, the Company gave notice of termination of the deposit agreement it entered into with JPMorgan Chase Bank, N.A. ("JPMorgan") on February 20, 2008 (the "Deposit Agreement") to JPMorgan under which the GDRs were issued. The Company is required to terminate the Deposit Agreement pursuant to Federal Law No. 114-FZ "On Amendment of Federal Law "On Joint-Stock Companies" and Certain Legislative Acts of the Russian Federation" of April 16, 2022.

On May 23, 2022 JPMorgan issued the Termination Announcement which is available at: https://adr.com/drprofile/ 55953Q202 and https://adr.com/drprofile/55953Q103 (the "Termination Announcement"). Termination of the Deposit Agreement will take effect on August 26, 2022.

Accordingly, the Company decided to cancel the listing of the GDRs in light of the upcoming termination of the GDR program.

Holders of GDRs have the right to convert their GDRs into ordinary shares of Magnit, subject to, and in accordance with, the procedure specified in the Deposit Agreement and subject to mandatory requirements of Russian law. Holders of GDRs may directly contact JPMorgan and discuss these matters. More information is provided in the Termination Announcement made by JPMorgan on 23 May 2022.

For further information and clarification, please contact magnitGDR@magnit.ru.

This statement does not constitute individual investment, financial or legal advice. This statement is for information purposes only and PJSC Magnit shall not be liable if the interpretation of applicable laws and regulations by the relevant state authorities differs from the interpretation given in this statement. Holders of depositary receipts should make an independent decision on how to act in connection with the published statement and, if necessary, contact their investment, legal and other advisors. 

For further information, please contact: 
 
       Dina Chistyak 
       Director for Investor Relations 
       dina_chistyak@magnit.ru 
 
       Office: +7 (861) 210 9810 x 15101 
 
       Media Inquiries          Twitter 
       press@magnit.ru          @MagnitIR 
 
       Note to editors 
 
       "Magnit" is one of Russia's leading retailers. Founded in 1994, the company is headquartered in the 
       southern Russian city of Krasnodar. As of March 31, 2022, Magnit operated 45 distribution centers and 
       26,605 stores in 3,946 cities and towns throughout 7 federal regions of the Russian Federation. 
       In accordance with the audited IFRS 16 results for FY 2021, Magnit had revenues of RUB 1,856 billion and 
       an EBITDA of RUB 214 billion. Magnit's local shares are listed on the Moscow Exchange (MOEX: MGNT) and 
       its GDRs on the London Stock Exchange (LSE: MGNT).

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:      US55953Q2021 
Category Code: MSCU 
TIDM:      MGNT 
LEI Code:    2534009KKPTVL99W2Y12 
OAM Categories: 3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State 
Sequence No.:  174549 
EQS News ID:  1397455 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1397455&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

July 13, 2022 12:00 ET (16:00 GMT)

© 2022 Dow Jones News
