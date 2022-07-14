- (PLX AI) - Dormakaba and Schüco enter into strategic partnership.
- • Schüco is one of Europe's market leaders for innovative building envelopes
- • Under the partnership agreement, dormakaba and Schüco will work together as preferred partners to accelerate strategic development projects in digitalization and access control
- • Companies will develop a door-integrated access management system and link up the EntriWorX digital platform for door solutions with the SchüCal configuration and calculation tool
