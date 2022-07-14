Nasdaq welcomes Maxima Grupe second bond issue to the Baltic Bond List

Vilnius/Riga/Tallinn, Nasdaq Baltic Market, July 14, 2022 - Nasdaq (NDAQ) announces that the second bond issue of Maxima Grupe, UAB has been listed on the Nasdaq Baltic Bond List by Nasdaq Vilnius on July 14, 2022. Maxima Grupe, UAB, a company that operates retail chains in the Baltic States, Poland and Bulgaria, issued EUR 240 million 5-year senior unsecured notes under its EMTN Programme. The size of the second bond issue is EUR 240 million. The five-year bonds have an annual interest rate of 6,25% and mature on July 12, 2027. Bonds were purchased by institutional investors from the Baltic region, the Nordic countries, the United Kingdom and Poland. Despite the difficult market conditions investors were actively interested in the issue. The issued bonds are to be listed on the Nasdaq Vilnius and Euronext Dublin Stock Exchanges. "Congratulations to Maxima Grupe, UAB on its second bond issue and its listing on Nasdaq Baltic Bond List. We are pleased that the company is continuing its journey in the capital market, delivering on its business objectives. We wish the company success in the public securities market and look forward to successful cooperation in the future", says Saulius Malinauskas, President of Nasdaq Vilnius Stock Exchange. "Previous weeks showed significant market interest towards our business, which lead us to finish the project, having more than twenty investors on board, and more than half of the amount coming internationally. I am very delighted to see the continuous credence of the investors towards us. At the same time, this is a strong message of confidence in the security and prospects of the entire region, in light of the war that started in Ukraine on 24th February. Having strong partners, such as European Bank for Reconstruction and Development, Luminor, PKO BP, SEB, Swedbank and others, encourages us to keep up with our current direction, and to improve us even further, " - says Mantas Kuncaitis, the CEO of Maxima Grupe, UAB. SorCiti, J.P. Morgan, Luminor and MUFG acted as Joint Bookrunners of the offering. The legal advisors of Maxima Grupe were Clifford Chance LLP, which was leading legal advisor of Maxima Grupe, and Ellex Valiunas, which advised Maxima Grupe in respect of Lithuanian law. The legal advisors of the Banks were Linklaters LLP and TGS Baltic. About Maxima Grupe UAB MAXIMA GRUPE, UAB, owns the retail chains Maxima (in the Baltic countries), Stokrotka (in Poland), and T-Market (in Bulgaria), as well as e-grocer Barbora operating in the Baltics and Poland. The company is part of the Vilniaus Prekyba group, which controls and manages the group of subsidiary companies operating chains of retail stores and pharmacies as well as real estate development and property management companies in the Baltic States, Sweden, Poland and Bulgaria. About Nasdaq Nasdaq (Nasdaq: NDAQ) is a global technology company serving the capital markets and other industries. Our diverse offering of data, analytics, software and services enables clients to optimize and execute their business vision with confidence. To learn more about the company, technology solutions and career opportunities, visit us on LinkedIn, on Twitter @Nasdaq, or at www.nasdaq.com. Nasdaq Baltic represents the common offering of the Nasdaq Tallinn, Nasdaq Riga, Nasdaq Vilnius securities exchanges as well as Nasdaq CSD. Read more: nasdaqbaltic.com. Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements The matters described herein contain forward-looking statements that are made under the Safe Harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements include, but are not limited to, statements about Nasdaq and its products and offerings. We caution that these statements are not guarantees of future performance. Actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve a number of risks, uncertainties or other factors beyond Nasdaq's control. These factors include, but are not limited to factors detailed in Nasdaq's annual report on Form 10-K, and periodic reports filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. We undertake no obligation to release any revisions to any forward-looking statements. MEDIA RELATION CONTACT: Daiva Tauckelaite +37062055127 daiva.tauckelaite@nasdaq.com