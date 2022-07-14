Eurobike New Product Launch Features Taiwan Excellence Award-Winning Brands

On the first day of Eurobike 2022, the world's leading trade fair for bicycles taking place from July 13 to 17 in Frankfurt, Germany, leading bicycle manufacturers from Taiwan, introduced their newest products at a press conference organized by Taiwan's Bureau of Foreign Trade, Ministry of Economic Affairs and implemented by TAITRA, Taiwan's leading trade promotion organization. The four Taiwan Excellence award-winning companies Giant Group, Maxxis, Mio, and Acer Gadget's fitness tech sub-brand Xplova featured innovations aimed at improving the cycling experience. Gina Chang, Secretary General of the Taiwan Bicycle Association, provided an informative presentation on market developments as well as giving background on the entire Taiwan bicycle industry.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220714005384/en/

Taiwan Excellence New Product Launch Press Conference at EUROBIKE 2022 (Photo: Business Wire)

Taiwan has a strong supply chain in the global bicycle industry and is an important base for the production and R&D of high-end bicycles. In 2021, the exports of Taiwan's bicycle industry exceeded 5 billion USD, which was a record high and illustrates how the industry is flourishing. According to Chang, manufacturers will increase their focus on user needs, including digital connections and green awareness in the future. "Moreover, the new mission is to become an even more valued partner by providing better services," explained the Secretary General of the Taiwan Bicycle Association.

Under the motto "Ride into the Future with Bikes from Taiwan", the new product launch included presentations from each of the featured companies:

Giant Group, the leading brand in the industry, introduced its CADEX 36 Disc Wheel System which is a versatile, lightweight composite wheel built for real-world performance.

Maxxis, the world-class tire company, introduced three top-quality bicycle tires at the event: High Road, Metropass and Receptor.

Mio, one of the world's well-known GPS brands, introduced their new Cycling Navigation Solution The Cyclo Discover Pal and Cyclo Discover Connect. They are equipped with the user-friendly MioShare App, and the WeJoin group ride feature.

Acer Gadget's Fitness Tech Sub-brand Xplova showed off two new products: The NOZA V Advanced Smart Trainer which provides users with a realistic riding feel. In addition, the E-Scooter (Lightning 3) has a front electrical brake and a rear disc brake for a safer and shorter stop distance.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220714005384/en/

Contacts:

Michelle Lin

Deputy Executive Director of TAITRA's Strategic Marketing Department

+886-2-2725-5200 ext:1333

shaohui@taitra.org.tw