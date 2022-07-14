EURid released its 2021 Annual Report with statistics, achievements and financials.

EURid's portfolio increased 0.9% compared to 2020, bringing the total number of registrations to 3,713,804 domain names.The country with the highest annual net increase was Portugal with 52%. Germany has the highest number of .eu registrations over one million, followed by the Netherlands and France.

In 2021, EURid suspended more than 81 000 Brexit-related domain names, was selected by the European Commission to continue as the .eu TLD's registry manager through to October 2027 and joined forces with Global Cyber Alliance for the Domain Trust project, with the mutual goal of improving the security of the cyber ecosystem.

Other achievements in 2021 include:

.eu TLD celebrated its fifteenth year of providing a great service to great stakeholders and planted 1000 trees to contribute to a greener future.

EURid's public website achieved accessibility level AA: optimal compliance.

.eu registrations eligibility was extended to citizens of Iceland, Liechtenstein and Norway

.eu Academy worked on shaping the Digital Europe of tomorrow, with tailored webinars carried out in collaboration with Europol, EUIPO, the Dutch Government and Pisa University.

EURid announced the seven winners of the 2021 .eu Web Awards during a magnificent gala held in Taormina, Sicily.

Read more in EURid's 2021 Annual Report

About EURid

EURid is the not-for-profit organisation that operates the .eu, .?? and .e? top-level domains, following a tender process and appointment by the European Commission. EURid works with over 700 accredited registrars. As part of its ongoing commitment to data security, EURid has been certified for the ISO27001 security standard since 2013. EURid is also registered by the EU Eco-Management and Audit Scheme (EMAS), which is an expression of its environmental commitment. EURid has its headquarters in Diegem (Belgium), and regional offices in Pisa (Italy), Prague (the Czech Republic) and Stockholm (Sweden). More information at: www.eurid.eu.

