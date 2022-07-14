Luggage To Ship Inc.: Luggage to Ship Inc. The Top College Moving Service Platform

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / July 14, 2022 / Luggage to Ship Inc., an honoree of Inc 5000, is a top student travelling and college moving tech-enabled leading online service platform. We have a discount program for young travelers. No matter what new journey; moving to a new college, exploring a new city, or to study abroad. Book now, use promotion code "Travel5".

Going to college is one of the most memorable experiences for many students and families, yet college moving can be complicated, especially if you are a first-year student. The luggage carrying, checking in and claiming baggage at airport, hauling suitcases and boxes down to the campus, could make college moving not an easy journey.

Luggage to Ship is proud to be among the 5000 Inc honorees and be the top service provider for student travelling and college moving, helping thousands of students transport their luggage to and from college between every single semester. Luggage to Ship understands your needs, makes your big move to college easier. Simply book and pay online - it only takes a few short moments to place your order. You can arrange the shipment to be picked up on a day that suits you, and we will collect your items and deliver them directly to your college. You can bypass bag check, luggage claim, and travel hassle free by knowing your luggage and boxes will be already waiting for you at your destination. Luggage to Ship also offers convenient storage between college terms. You can have the boxes picked up from the campus, and have the boxes delivered to you when you are back to the campus.

There is a lot of information for college moving and here are some tips: Plan the college move in day and prepare for the college moving checklist.

Familiar with your college moving day guidelines.

Get to know how your college is handling the coronavirus

Remember to pack the college dorm essentials

Coordinate with your roommate

Ship your luggage or boxes ahead of your travel

Reasons to use Luggagetoship.com today:

Travel hassle free

Low-cost shipping for students

Quick and easy to book tech-based system

Door to door service

Online tracking

24 / 7 unparalleled customer service

Online chat or call free of charge

About Luggage to Ship Inc.

Beyond Shipping, Moving, and Storage

LuggageToShip.com is a travelling, moving, shipping and storage service platform that are embracing changes, and transforming the shipping, travelling, and storage industries. Luggage To Ship's door-to-door luggage and box delivery service allows your travelling or moving to your destination hands-free. Ship luggage or boxes before the journey, and let your belongings wait for you at your destination.

You can choose from over 10,000 of Carrier's location to drop off or we can schedule a pickup for you. The carrier will pick up your package(s) from your home, office, hotel, or school, so you can travel now without carrying your belongings, and enjoy the journey towards the dream land.

Luggage To Ship, an honoree of Inc 5000, is among one of the fastest growing private companies in the America. Its leading and tech-enabled online platform provides shipping, moving, and storage of luggage, boxes, golf clubs, skis, and snowboards to domestic and international. By leveraging a global network of shipping partners, innovative technology and unparalleled customer care, Luggage to Ship built an industry-leading set of online tools that allow clients to generate pricing, securely book online and track shipping, moving, and storage at real-time, and to instantly identify the most reliable, convenient, and cost-effective method for each individual booking.

Forward-Looking Statements

