Siyata Mobile, Inc.: Siyata Mobile Announces New Product Launch of High Power User Equipment Antenna with Assured Wireless

New Siyata HPUE antenna designed for use with the AW12-Mega-Mobile HPUE modem from Assured Wireless

HPUE technology provides superior range, coverage, penetration and capacity when used on the FirstNet® network

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / July 14, 2022 / Siyata Mobile Inc. (NASDAQ:SYTA)( NASDAQ:SYTAW ) ("Siyata" or the "Company"), a global vendor of Push-to-Talk over Cellular (PoC) devices and cellular signal booster systems, is pleased to announce it is launching a new product, a Siyata High Power User Equipment (HPUE) antenna, in conjunction with Assured Wireless Corporation ("Assured Wireless"). This unique solution is designed to be used specifically on FirstNet® that leverages 700 MHz Band 14 - the only U.S. spectrum where the highest-power HPUE equipment can be used.

This new Siyata HPUE antenna will be launched for use with Assured Wireless' AW12-Mega-Mobile High Power User Equipment (HPUE) modem which is designed to transmit at 1.25 Watts. This is up to six times higher than traditional LTE equipment and is the highest power device available on FirstNet®, creating superior range, coverage, penetration, and capacity when used on the FirstNet® network. This purpose built HPUE device for first responders delivers pervasive connectivity for police departments, fire departments, emergency medical services (EMS) agencies and other public safety and enterprise organizations. While consumers focus on download speeds, first responders often need to upload information such as reports, queries, pictures and videos, from the field and HPUE makes this more reliable and with improved speeds.

The AW12-Mega-Mobile HPUE modem from Assured Wireless is patented technology and is the highest power LTE product in the marketplace today. With this HPUE gear, FirstNet® subscribers on Band 14 spectrum are expected to experience an 80% increase in LTE signal range from a cell site when compared to a typical LTE device, Assured Wireless officials have stated publicly. The antenna will provide mission-critical coverage in the most challenging environments where data connectivity is unreliable, such as in rural areas or coverage holes in urban areas including parking garages, elevators, stairwells, subways and cell-edge areas.

Siyata HPUE Antenna

"We are proud to be an approved product supplier for Assured Wireless, a leading vendor in HPUE," said Siyata CEO Marc Seelenfreund. "We believe that using our unique custom antenna coupled with Assured Wireless' AW12-Mega-Mobile HPUE modem will give first responders better connectivity throughout the U.S. Together with our booster portfolio this new category continues to position Siyata as a leader in cellular coverage systems."

About Assured Wireless

Assured Wireless Corporation was founded to deliver mission critical wireless communications solutions for the most demanding environments including police departments, fire and rescue agencies and the wide spectrum of emergency services organizations and critical enterprises. Assured Wireless offers a family of patented, high-power user equipment (HPUE) solutions that provide significantly enhanced LTE range, coverage, and data speeds. Our solutions extend the range and reach of user devices delivering connectivity to the most remote areas, and deep inside structures where other devices fail to connect. For more information, please visit with us at assured-wireless.com or follow us on LinkedIn or Twitter.

About Siyata Mobile

Siyata Mobile Inc. is a B2B global vendor of next generation Push-To-Talk over Cellular (PoC) devices and cellular booster systems. Its portfolio of in-vehicle and rugged smartphones enable first responders and enterprise workers to instantly communicate, over a nationwide cellular network of choice, to increase situational awareness and save lives.

Its portfolio of enterprise grade and consumer cellular booster systems enables first responders and enterprise workers to amplify cellular signal in remote areas, inside structural buildings where signals are weak and within vehicles for the maximum cellular signal strength possible.

Siyata's common shares trade on the Nasdaq under the symbol "SYTA" and its warrants trade on the Nasdaq under the symbol "SYTAW."

Visit siyata.net and unidencellular.com to learn more.

