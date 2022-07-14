RooGold Inc.: Roogold Announces Appointment of Daniel Cohen to Board of Directors

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / July 14, 2022 / (CSE:ROO)(OTC PINK:JNCCF)(Frankfurt:5VHA) -RooGold Inc. ("RooGold" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the appointment of Daniel Cohen to the Company's board of directors, effective July 14, 2022.

Daniel Cohen, CFA is presently Chairman and CEO of PharmaDrug Inc (CSE:PHRX), a Canadian

listed biotech company. He is also the Chairman and co-founder of Caprock Mining Corp. (CSE:CAPR), a Canadian listed gold exploration company. Before taking on his role at PharmaDrug, Daniel spent nearly 20 years working in the Canadian capital markets. His most recent role was as Principal and Head of Institutional Sales at Beacon Securities. Prior to his role at Beacon Securities, Mr. Cohen was a partner and Director of Institutional Sales at Wellington West Capital Markets. He began his career in equity research at RBC Capital Markets and HSBC Securities.

"We're excited to welcome Daniel to our team at this time," said Carlos Espinosa, President and CEO of RooGold. "We look forward to his diverse skills, perspectives and expertise contributing to the ongoing success of RooGold."

About RooGold Inc.

ROOGOLD is a Canadian based junior venture mineral exploration issuer which is uniquely positioned to be a dominant player in New South Wales, Australia, through a growth strategy focused on the consolidation and exploration of high potential, mineralized precious metals properties in this prolific region of Australia. Through its announced acquisitions of Southern Precious Metals Ltd., RooGold Ltd. and Aussie Precious Metals Corp. properties, RooGold commands a portfolio of 14 high-grade potential gold (10) and silver (4) concessions covering 2,696 km 2 which have 139 historic mines and prospects.

