Wearable Health Solutions, Inc.: Wearable Health Solutions Inc. Expects to Launch its Ecosystem of New Products in August 2022

NEWPORT BEACH, CA / ACCESSWIRE / July 14, 2022 / Wearable Health Solutions Inc. (OTC PINK:WHSI) ("Wearable Health Solutions Inc" or the "Company"), today announced that "The company expects to launch its new ecosystem of products and services to its dealer and vendor networks in August of 2022", stated Peter Pizzino President. "The product offering includes the anticipated 4G device, docking station, vital wrist bands and accessories. A variety of bundled features of the new 4G mobile medical alarm are available to users to suit personal needs and priorities".

Additionally, the company has filed an application to up-list its common stock for quotation on the OTC: QB trading platform; when approved, it may provide investors, funds, brokers, and institutions greater access to participate in the trading of its company's common stock.

The company intends to access the capital markets so it may consider financing alternatives in various forms for $5.0 million. This will enable the company to fund and expedite the launch of its next generation mobile medial device, including, but limited to its Lone Worker Program initiative scheduled for release in the summer of 2022. Moreover, to fund the company's launch into the $30+ billion market of Virtual Care and remote patient monitoring solutions.

In addition, the company has retained International Monetary (IM), a full-service merchant banking and strategic advisory firm located in Newport Beach, California. M.B. (Blaine) Riley, III, Managing Director and President of IM, stated, "We will introduce the company to our nationwide brokerage network comprised of broker-dealers and investment banks focused on the micro-cap and small-cap sectors, while on the investor relations side, we will direct a series of initiatives to the investment community for enhancing shareholder value and market awareness".

Recently the company updated its websites at: wearablehealthsolutions.com; ihelpalarm.com; 1800medalert.com; wearablehealthsolutions.com/investor-relations; reflecting corporate, product, DTC, and further investor relations references.

About Us:

WHSI is a manufacturer of PERS (Personal Emergency Response Systems ("PERS")) devices, and in the rapidly growing medical alarm device and eHealth sector. As such, we provide innovative wearable healthcare products and services to dealers and distributors across the globe. Our management team has over 30 years in the business, beginning with the launch of the MediPendant, the first medical alarm device that enabled the user to speak and listen to the emergency response operator directly through the pendant. WHSI will be launching its latest PERS device, the iHelp Max in the Summer 2022. The iHelp Max is a 4G cellular PERS device with advanced features such as fall detection, geo-fencing, AI utilizing Google Assistant and Alexa, notifications, daily check-ins, and medication reminders, that are sold directly to dealers and distributors in the U.S and around the world. Further to the launch of the iHelp Max, the company is developing additional features for the device that include RPM (Remote Patient Monitoring). WHSI's advanced medical alarm technology platform enables remote monitoring and data collection of essential vital signs in real-time and with historical values via Bluetooth, NFC, and WIFI technology. Our RPM solution includes real time monitoring of vital signs that will be stored in the cloud to enable viewing of historical data as well as identify potential health issues before they become catastrophic events. WHSI is offering two distinct RPM paths to market, Direct to Consumer and Enterprise solutions to improve the quality of care to our loved ones and users while lowering costs for healthcare companies.

