CGS International Inc.: CGS International Provides Corporate Update

QUEZON CITY, PHILIPPINES / ACCESSWIRE / July 14, 2022 / CGS International, Inc. (OTC PINK:CGSI) (the "Company" or "CGSI"), a publicly traded, fully reporting emerging growth company focused on the development and sale of its organic plant enhancers known as GENESIS 89 and GENESIS 89 GOLD, is pleased to provide this corporate update.

On May 27, 2022, by and through World Agri Minerals Inc. ("WAM"), our wholly owned and operational Philippine based subsidiary, we entered into an agreement with a local peoples organization known as Montalban Livelihood Association ("MLA"). The MLA is a locally registered association of marginalized farmers with a total membership base of 300 marginalized provincial farmers and a total agricultural land area of 20 hectares. WAM and MLA are expected to conduct its demonstration farm and contract growing for vegetables in the near future.

On June 29, 2022, by and through WAM, we entered into an agreement with a nationwide World United Tribal Federation ("Tribal Federation"), which was established in 2017 and registered in the Philippine's under registration No. CN201708030. The Tribal Federation promotes and recognizes the rights of the Indigenous peoples (IPs) through the Indigenous People's Rights Act of 1997 (IPRA Law), officially designated as Republic Act No. 8371. The Tribal Federation has in its database a total of 2.5 million members throughout the Philippines. WAM and the Tribal Federation signed an exclusive use and distribution agreement for Genesis 89 on all of its farmland. Testing on the farmlands is expected to commence in short order.

We are further pleased to announce that we have received our trademark certificate for both Genesis 89 and Genesis 89 Gold from the World International Patent Office and our IPOPHL Trademark Certificates from the Philippine Patent Office. We have also received the necessary training certificates in the Philippines for our flagship products to be able to engage with the multiple coops and associations that we have entered into agreements with.

However, due to the impact of the pandemic in the Philippines, non-vital government transactions were put on hold until the last month of first quarter of this year when face to face transactions resumed. Additionally, the weakened economy, elections and inflation in the Philippines contributed somewhat as well to the slowing down of certain procedures. This, in turn, resulted in delays in our acquiring importation and commercialization documents and permits required to import our product into the Philippines. Certain of the coops and associations with which we have agreements are assisting us in fast tracking such documents and permits, such as our OCCP Certification, Experimental Use Permit and Bureau of Customs Accreditation, among others. We continue to work diligently with the necessary government agencies to have our permits necessary licenses issued as soon as possible.

"We are ecstatic that we have secured such amazing partnerships with some of the largest coops and associations of agricultural farmers in the Philippines, but are a bit slowed in being able to supply our products to such organizations as of yet due to reasons beyond our control. That said, we expect that we will be fully operational and will have all of our licenses and permits in short order, hopefully by the end of the third quarter of 2022. In the meantime, we continue to do as much as we can with the coops and associations in terms of field testing and logistics, anticipating immediate orders upon receipt of all such necessary documents," stated Ramon Mabanta, CEO of the Company.

"While the last few years have seen a complete change around the world in every facet of life, we believe that we will soon be in a position to sell our products not only in the Philippines, but also on a larger scale world-wide taking advantage of the AO distribution channels," concluded Mabanta.

CGS International, Inc., by and through its wholly owned subsidiary, World Agri Minerals Inc., manufactures, markets, and sells a premiere proprietary commercial Agri-product known world-wide as GENESIS 89. After years of research and development, GENESIS 89 has been formulated to contain over 80 different trace minerals and contains a unique proprietary blend of these organic trace minerals. World Agri Minerals GENESIS 89 product line boasts the highest concentration of seawater-harvested minerals available on the commercial and even the retail market. The proprietary extraction of these minerals provides the GENESIS 89 product a unique blend of organic trace minerals and boasts the highest concentration of seawater-harvested minerals available on the market. All World Agri Mineral products consist of organic plant nutrients that hope to change the way the agriculture industry grow and fertilize products. Our GENESIS 89 premium organic growth supplement can be applied as a soil amendment and/or foliar spray. We are confidently pressing forward as the premier ocean-based mineral plant food on the market.

