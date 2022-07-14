Listing of IPAS Indexo Shares on Baltic Main List

Nasdaq Riga decided on July 14, 2022 to list IPAS Indexo shares on Baltic Main list as of July 15, 2022. Additional information: Issuer's full name IPAS "Indexo" Issuer's short name IDX Securities ISIN code LV0000101863 Nominal value of one security 1.00 EUR Number of listed securities 3 033 511 Orderbook short name IDX1R Orderbook ID 262351 List Baltic Main List The company and its securities comply will all requirements of Nasdaq Riga Rules On Listing and Trading of Financial Instruments on the Markets Regulated by the Exchange. IPAS Indexo prospectus is available in the announcement here. Nasdaq Baltic Issuer Services +371 67212431 www.nasdaqbaltic.com Nasdaq Baltic is a common name for exchanges, regulated markets, alternative markets First North operated by Nasdaq companies in the Baltic states, i.e. Nasdaq Tallinn AS, Nasdaq Riga, AS and AB Nasdaq Vilnius.