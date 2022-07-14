Anzeige
ACCESSWIRE
14.07.2022 | 16:32
80 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Aegis Capital Corp. Acted as Exclusive Placement Agent on $8 Million Registered Direct and Private Placement Offerings Priced At the-Market Under Nasdaq Rules for Kaspien Holdings Inc.

NEW YORK, NY ACCESSWIRE/ July 14, 2022 / Aegis Capital Corp. acted as Exclusive Placement Agent on $8 Million Registered Direct and Private Placement Offerings Priced At the-Market Under Nasdaq Rules for Kaspien Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:KSPN).

About Kaspien Holdings Inc.

Kaspien Holdings Inc. (f/k/a Trans World Entertainment Corporation) is a leading, global e-commerce accelerator that deploys AI-driven software and end-to-end services to optimize and grow brands on Amazon, Walmart, Target, eBay, and other online marketplaces. Rebranded as Kaspien in 2020, the Company has spent more than a decade developing a marketplace growth platform of proprietary technologies that maximize supply chain resilience, optimize marketing, strengthen brand control, and provide predictive analytics. Serving a variety of brands, distributors, agencies and FBA aggregators, Kaspien accelerates growth by tailoring an extensive suite of seller services to its partners' dynamic e-commerce needs. The Company has a long track record of success, having served over 4,000 brands in 20 countries. Kaspien's mastery of the e-commerce space and commitment to rapid innovation has earned the trust of many leading brands.

For more information, visit www.kaspien.com

Kaspien Holdings Inc. Announces Pricing of $8 Million Registered Direct and Private Placement Offerings Priced At-the-Market Under Nasdaq Rules

About Aegis Capital Corporation

Aegis Capital Corporation ("Aegis") has been in the wealth management and investment banking business since 1984. Aegis is dedicated to providing corporate finance, strategic advisory and related services to public and private companies across multiple sectors and regions. Aegis also provides research and sales and trading services to institutional investors. Aegis offers its investment representatives a conflict free service platform and is able to provide a full-range of products and services including investment banking, wealth management, insurance, retirement planning, structured products, private equity, alternatives, equity research, fixed income and special purpose vehicles.

For more information about this offering or Investment Banking Services please email Banking@aegiscap.com or call (212) 813-1010.

Aegis Capital Corp., Thursday, July 14, 2022, Press release picture

www.aegiscapcorp.com

Brokerage and investment advisory services are offered through Aegis Capital Corporation, a member of FINRA and SIPC. Investment and insurance products offered are not insured by the FDIC or any other federal government agency, are not deposits or other obligations of, or guaranteed by, a bank or any bank affiliate, and are subject to investment risks, including possible loss of the principal amount invested.

SOURCE: Aegis Capital Corp.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/708583/Aegis-Capital-Corp-Acted-as-Exclusive-Placement-Agent-on-8-Million-Registered-Direct-and-Private-Placement-Offerings-Priced-At-the-Market-Under-Nasdaq-Rules-for-Kaspien-Holdings-Inc-NASDAQKSPN

© 2022 ACCESSWIRE
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.