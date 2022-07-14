Researchers in Sweden have created a thermal energy storage system relying on a dynamic air mass flow rate that is applied during both charge and discharge processes. It achieved a maximum thermal efficiency of around 70%.Researchers from Sweden's KTH Royal Institute of Technology have designed a high-temperature packed bed thermal energy storage (TES) system that could be used for the storage of electricity generated by large-scale renewables. The 49.7 kilowatt-hour thermal (kWhth) system is based on thermal storage in "packed beds" - where a heat storage medium is sealed in an insulated container. ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...