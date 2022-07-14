Valsoft Corp.: Valsoft Acquires Woody Technologies, Strengthening its Portfolio in the Broadcast & Media industry

MONTREAL, QC / ACCESSWIRE / July 14, 2022 / Valsoft Corporation Inc. ("Valsoft"), a Montreal-based company specializing in the acquisition and development of software companies in vertical markets, is pleased to announce the acquisition of Woody Technologies SAS ("Woody"), a company that specializes in optimizing audiovisual workflows for companies in the Broadcast & Media industry, among others.?

Headquartered in Paris, France, Woody offers solutions designed to cover all the file ingest and outgest needs of media companies. With the acquisition of Woody Technologies, Valsoft expands the number of companies in its Broadcast & Media portfolio to three, following the acquisition of Spanish VSN in 2021 and the recent addition of? M&I Broadcast Services in the Netherlands.?

"Valsoft's acquisition is a great step into the future for Woody," commented Aurélien Brelle, Managing Director of Woody Technologies. "We are very proud that our project attracted their interest and being part of a larger broadcast portfolio is certainly a unique opportunity to grow whilst keeping our identity and, at the same time, exploring new synergies."

Founded in 2013, Woody Technologies is a company run by broadcast engineers and video developers with extensive industry experience to solve specific workflow challenges encountered by media industry players. Woody offers an advanced, intuitive, and easy-to-use modular solution (IN2IT) for ingesting, indexing and exchanging media content that has allowed it to establish commercial activity in more than 30 countries.

Under the Valsoft banner, Woody Technologies will continue to help its customers optimize their media workflows with maximum security and efficiency.?

"We are delighted to be partnering with such a technologically advanced and customer-focused company as Woody, as well as bringing on board excellent professionals with decades of experience," stated Michael Assi, CEO of Aspire Software, the operating division at Valsoft. "We strongly believe in the potential of the Broadcast & Media industry, and we are very excited about the opportunities that the portfolio companies will create in the near future."

By joining Aspire, Woody will be able to offer an enhanced service to its customers while accelerating its global expansion efforts and maintaining its operational independence. This is in line with Valsoft's overall strategy, dedicated to investing in established entities and fostering an entrepreneurial environment that enables an organization to grow as a leader in its respective industry.

About Woody Technologies??

Woody Technologies is a French company founded in 2013 by experienced broadcast engineers and video developers to solve concrete workflow challenges encountered by media industry players. The company aims to enhance and simplify media processing workflows for all industry players. Hence, Woody? develops solutions that combine a high-level performance and an elevated user experience for editorial and technical teams, that are designed to adapt to every technical environment and business needs.?

About Valsoft Corporation??

Valsoft Corporation acquires and develops vertical market software companies through which each business can deliver the best mission-critical solutions for customers in their respective industry or niche. A key tenet of Valsoft's philosophy is to invest in well-established businesses and foster an entrepreneurial environment that shapes a company into a leader in its respective industry. Unlike private equity and VC firms, Valsoft does not have a predefined investment horizon and looks to buy, hold, and create value through long-term partnerships with existing management and customers.?

For more information about the companies, please visit https://woody-technologies.com/ .

Media contact information:

Joey Strizzi

Director of Communications and Public Relations

Valsoft Corporation

j.strizzi@valsoftcorp.com

Mobile: 514-258-0256

SOURCE:??Valsoft Corporation

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/708587/Valsoft-Acquires-Woody-Technologies-Strengthening-its-Portfolio-in-the-Broadcast-Media-industry