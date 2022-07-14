The "Global Energy-Efficient Window Market Size, Share Industry Trends Analysis Report By Application, By Component, By End-use, By Glazing Type, By Regional Outlook and Forecast, 2021-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Energy-Efficient Window Market size is expected to reach $18.7 billion by 2027, rising at a market growth of 6.2% CAGR during the forecast period.

The adoption of the energy-efficient window, which decreases energy and air conditioning costs, is a major driver of the energy-efficient market industry's growth. Installing energy-efficient windows might help customers save up to 15% on overall annual air conditioning costs.

Moreover, increased demand for power, owing to population growth and rising dependency on electrical items, artificial air conditioning, as well as other energy-intensive devices, is expected to increase the need for energy-efficient devices. By closing off the air outlet from within the room, energy-efficient windows help to reduce electricity consumption waste.

As a result, it is easier to maintain the room's temperature and reduce the use of artificial air central heating, which fuels the development of the efficient energy windows business. Furthermore, governments have implemented rules to reduce home carbon footprints as a result of greater awareness about environmental preservation as a result of global recognition of climate change.

To put such measures in place, governments provide various subsidies for the replacement of aging furnaces and windows. Subsidies like these boost the economy for energy-efficient windows as replacements for older windows.

Market driving Factors:

Growing use of energy-efficient windows in the non-residential sector

Commercial buildings, such as workplaces, hospitals, hotels, airports, and educational institutions, are examples of non-residential structures that use energy-efficient windows. Major commercial buildings are constructed with energy conservation in mind. These structures are also designed to break even over time, so choosing energy-efficient windows appears to be a good choice.

In the commercial construction sector, with the developing economies tend to increase the demand for green buildings. Demand for such structures has recently increased in North American and European countries. The development of educational facilities and hospitals is expanding in developing nations, resulting in an increase in the demand for energy-efficient windows in the non-residential end-use sector.

Energy-efficient windows at a low cost

As compared to a less efficient choice, an efficient product is expense when the overall energy savings from prevented energy expenses during the product's life, discounted to present value, balance the additional up-front cost. When calculating required efficiency levels, ENERGY STAR reflects both upfront expenses as well as lifetime energy savings. ENERGY STAR-qualified items and products that fulfill FEMP-designated efficiency requirements can be assumed to be life cycle cost-effective by federal buyers.

Buyers that select products which exceed federal efficiency criteria may save more money in high-use scenarios or when energy prices are higher than the national average. In certain low-use applications or locations with very low electricity or natural gas rates, products achieving ENERGY STAR or FEMP-designated performance criteria may not be full-cycle cost-effective.

Marketing Restraining Factor:

Lack of awareness among consumers

Due to the strong development in the construction sector, the market for energy-efficient windows has a promising future. People in some undeveloped or underdeveloped countries in South America, Africa, and Asia are less conscious of the advantages of these window systems.

There is a lack of knowledge about building energy efficiency. This deters citizens in these countries from purchasing insulating products. When designing business and residential infrastructure in these countries, many engineers and architects disregard the building's energy efficiency. Awareness of Financial saving, can be achieved by constructing low-energy homes with energy-efficient window materials.

Key Market Players

JELD-WEN Holding, Inc.

PGT Innovations, Inc.

Central Glass Co., Ltd.

Apogee Enterprises, Inc.

Saint-Gobain Group (CertainTeed)

Asahi Kasei Corporation

Schott AG (Carl-Zeiss-Stiftung)

The YKK Group (YKK AP, Inc.)

Nippon Sheet Glass Co., Ltd.

Ply Gem Industries, Inc.

Scope of the Study

By Application

Renovation reconstruction

New construction

By Component

Glass

Frames

By End-use

Non-residential

Residential

By Glazing Type

Double Glazed

Triple Glazed

Others

By Geography

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Rest of North America

Europe

Germany

UK

France

Russia

Spain

Italy

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

South Korea

Singapore

Malaysia

Rest of Asia Pacific

LAMEA

Brazil

Argentina

UAE

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

Nigeria

Rest of LAMEA

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/ryvjss

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220714005745/en/

Contacts:

ResearchAndMarkets.com

Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T. Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900