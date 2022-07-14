DJ Rights and Issues Investment Trust PLC: POS-Transaction in Own Shares AMENDMENT

Rights and Issues Investment Trust PLC: POS-Transaction in Own Shares AMENDMENT 14-Jul-2022

Rights and Issues Investment Trust plc (the "Company")

LEI: 2138002AWAM93Z6BP574

Transaction in own shares

The following amendment has been made to the 'Transaction in Own Shares' announcement released on 14 July 2022 at 16:51 GMT.

The total number of Ordinary Shares in issue has been amended to 7,131,748 from 7,134,748 as stated in the original announcement.

All other details remain unchanged.

The full amended text is shown below.

The Company announces that on 14 July 2022 it purchased for cancellation 2,500 Ordinary Shares of GBP0.25 each at a price of GBP21.50 per share.

Following the above transaction, the total number of Ordinary Shares in issue is 7,131,748. There are no shares held in treasury. This figure may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company.

