Los Angeles, California--(Newsfile Corp. - July 14, 2022) - DESUAR Spa joined forces with Casa Munras Garden Hotel & Spa to manage the spa division of the hotel. The grand opening of the new location is set for July 18, 2022 and guests will be able to enjoy an array of day spa services. The partnership will also include guest referrals from its sister hotels within the 1-5 mile radius, including Spindrift Inn, Monterey Bay Inn, Wave Street Inn and Victorian Inn.





DESUAR Spa offers everything from hydra-facials to CBD treatments and has become the top-choice spot for renewing the body, mind, and spirit. It offers therapeutic skin and body treatments while promoting natural healing. DESUAR Spa in Casa Munras Garden Hotel & Spa will have 2700 sq-ft worth of space. The new location will feature four treatment rooms, including lockers, showers, changing rooms, a relaxation area, outdoor tub, and will be getting a facelift in its service delivery.

Founded by Deisy Suarez, someone who has been passionate about wellness and skincare for over a decade, she's also the founder of DESUAR Cosmetics which launched in 2004, and since then, she has evolved with the trends and delivered the best body care services to thousands of people.

Deisy Suarez is an expert at spa management and self-care, with over 15 years of experience in the spa and beauty industry of Los Angeles and New York. The operation at DESUAR Spa is based on the philosophy that focuses on the human experience and satisfying the desire for a balanced lifestyle. The spa's slogan, "Where Communicating with Your Body Means Listening with Our Hands," always comes into play in each treatment session. The professionals working at the spa put in their best to achieve the best results with every client.

The services at DESUAR Spa include skincare treatment, facials, waxing, couples massage, prenatal massage, cellulite massage, spray tanning, acne treatment, body scrub, makeup, slimming services, and body wraps and much more.

As DESUAR Spa embarks on this new partnership with Casa Munras Garden Hotel & Spa, Deisy sees this as the key to unlocking more partnerships and doing more in the spa and body treatment industry. "Many men and women need self-care and wellness treatment but have no idea where to get them from. While DESUAR Spa has grown its presence over the years, we believe making these important services available in hotels will have a profound effect on everyone who wants to take care of themselves. That is what we're doing, and hopefully, we get to do more in the coming years," says Deisy.

About Casa Munras Garden Hotel & Spa:

The historic Casa Munras Garden Hotel & Spa is located in the heart of picturesque Old Town Monterey, close to area attractions including Cannery Row and the Monterey Bay Aquarium. Charming gardens, hacienda-style buildings, and gracious guestrooms pay homage to California's Spanish heritage. Casa Munras is home to award-winning Estéban Restaurant, where Executive Chef Mario Garcia's California-inspired Spanish cuisine is prepared with the finest and freshest local ingredients. Indoor and outdoor patio seating are available.

Guests appreciate modern comforts and signature amenities, including parking on-site, electric vehicle charging stations, complimentary wifi, a fitness room, an outdoor heated pool, and pet-friendly accommodations. Spa treatments are available at DESUAR, a day spa located adjacent to the hotel.

Casa Munras Garden Hotel & Spa is located at 700 Munras Avenue, Monterey, CA 93940. www.hotelcasamunras.com

For reservations, call: (800) 222-2446.

To schedule a spa treatment at DESUAR Spa call: (800) 222-2446.

To Book an appointment at DESUAR Spa, please visit www.desuarspa.com.

About DESUAR Spa:

DESUAR Spa is a place of renewal for the mind, body, and spirit. With locations in Downtown Los Angeles, Hollywood, and Monterey, California, the spa strives to provide the best high-end therapeutic skin and body treatments while promoting natural healing. The founder of DESUAR Spa is Deisy Suarez, who also founded DESUAR Cosmetics in 2004. Deisy has expertise in spa management and self-care and over 15 years of experience in the Los Angeles and New York industry. DESUAR Spa represents her passion for philanthropy and entrepreneurship as she is dedicated to enriching the lives of others. DESUAR Spa will continue to spread the message of self-care and healing by continuing to expand throughout the nation. For more information, please visit the official website www.desuarspa.com.

