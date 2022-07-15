Anzeige
Freitag, 15.07.2022
15.07.2022 | 09:05
Nasdaq Welcomes INDEXO to Baltic Main List

Tallinn/Riga/Vilnius, Nasdaq Baltic Market, July 15, 2022 - Nasdaq (Nasdaq:
NDAQ) announces that the shares of INDEXO (ticker: IDX1R), a Latvian pension
management company, have been listed on the Nasdaq Baltic Main List by Nasdaq
Riga as of today, July 15. 

The listing of INDEXO shares follows its initial public offering (IPO), raising
EUR 7.49 million. The demand for shares reached a value of EUR 9.9 million and
the offering was thus oversubscribed by EUR 2.5 million. In total, 3 562
investors participated in the offering. 

"We congratulate INDEXO on its successful IPO and look forward to supporting it
on its growth journey. INDEXO has ambitious goals which, as IPO results show,
are supported by investors who have now become co-owners of the company. We
wish INDEXO success as its journey as a public company begins," said Daiga
Auzina-Melalksne, the CEO of Nasdaq Riga and Head of the Nasdaq Baltic Market. 

"The objective of the INDEXO IPO was to raise capital for the creation of a new
bank and the significant demand for the IPO shares from several thousands of
people is a confirmation of support for our idea. The fundamental idea of
INDEXO future bank is the creation of circulation of financial value with
Latvia at its center, that is, we are building a financial institution, which
is funded by local investors and this capital is then put to use to grow the
local economy, creating a new value for businesses, society and INDEXO
shareholders. Public listing is a critical component of this circulation of
value in order to ensure liquidity for the shareholders and convey the message
of transparent, modern governance," said Valdis Siksnis, one of the founders of
INDEXO and Chairman of the board. 

INDEXO is an asset management company licensed by the Latvian Finance and
Capital Market Commission, which offers modern 2nd and 3d Tier pension
investment plans in Latvia. INDEXO is the fastest growing pension management
company in Latvia by client numbers. Already more than 80 thousand customers
have entrusted INDEXO with their pension savings with the total assets under
management reaching approximately half-a-billion EUR. 

In addition to its asset management business, over the coming years INDEXO aims
to establish a bank. Within this year INDEXO plans to submit the application
for the banking license and will gradually start to offer banking services
after receiving the license. 

INDEXO was established in 2017 by more than 30 well-known Latvian business
entrepreneurs and leaders with the objective to fight for better financial
services in Latvia. INDEXO vision is to become a financial services group,
which offers modern and customized services that empower Latvian people to grow
their financial wellbeing. For more information visit: www.indexo.lv. 

Nasdaq (Nasdaq: NDAQ) is a global technology company serving the capital
markets and other industries. Our diverse offering of data, analytics, software
and services enables clients to optimize and execute their business vision with
confidence. To learn more about the company, technology solutions, and career
opportunities, visit us on LinkedIn, on Twitter @Nasdaq, or at nasdaq.com. 

Nasdaq Baltic represents the common offering of the Nasdaq Tallinn, Nasdaq
Riga, Nasdaq Vilnius securities exchanges as well as Nasdaq CSD. Read more:
nasdaqbaltic.com 


Media Contacts:
Ieva Unda
ieva.unda@nasdaq.com
+371 67 212 431
© 2022 GlobeNewswire
