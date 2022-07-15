Anzeige
Freitag, 15.07.2022
WKN: A2JPBT ISIN: US2575541055 
ACCESSWIRE
15.07.2022 | 09:08
Net Zero Renewable Energy Inc.: Cat5 Building Systems Ltd. Announces the Launch of Domo Disaster Recovery

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM / ACCESSWIRE / July 14, 2022 / Domo Disaster Recovery Ltd. ("DOMO") was founded by Cat5 Building Systems Ltd. ("CAT5") following the unprovoked Russian attack on Ukraine civilians, with over 7 million Ukrainians displaced and an additional 6 million Ukrainians forced to flee their country. Domo has set out to provide dignified sustainable housing solutions for refugees and internally displaced families.

From the outset, DOMO's founder's mandate was to break the mold when it comes to Humanitarian Response. We have brought together an eclectic group of like-minded experts from around the globe as we work together with our local partners to provide Sustainable, Resilient and Innovative Housing solutions, not in camps but integrated community settings. Our solutions enable and provides for cool housing in the summer and warm houses in the very cold winters are erected in less than a day. Our factories will produce up to 60 homes a day and include solar power to power the units.

DOMO will work with our partners from Aviation Without Borders-USA, (AWB), ENERGYRA Solar Solutions (ESS), James W Turner Construction (JWTC), and Phase One Consulting as we strive to deliver the most cost-effective, sustainable housing solutions for those most in need.

With your support, we can achieve real results!!

DOMO's chief architect and co-founder is currently on the ground working with our local partners and the Polish municipalities to start the building of the first homes for the refugees.

DOMO expects to break ground shortly on our first site "Shelter from the Storm".

Please see the website www.domodiasterrecovery.com where you can donate and support our refugee housing solutions and see our unique tiny home designs.

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION. PLEASE CONTACT:

CAT5 Building Systems Ltd.

Malcolm Wright
Managing Director
+1407-421-6660
info@cat5buildingsystems.com
Website: www.cat5buildingsystems.com

SOURCE: Net Zero Renewable Energy Inc.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/708631/Cat5-Building-Systems-Ltd-Announces-the-Launch-of-Domo-Disaster-Recovery

