- (PLX AI) - Addlife shares fell 11% after Q2 earnings missed estimates significantly on the back of weak profit margins.
- • Q2 EBITA of SEK 240 million missed estimates of SEK 268 million even though sales of SEK 2,079 were only marginally lower than consensus of SEK 2,087 million
- • EBITA margin was 11.6% for the quarter, down from 14.6% last year
- • Organic growth and margins are not holding up, analysts at SEB said
- • Weaker results with lower margin in both division should lead to downward revisions of some 5-7% for consensus for the year, the analysts said
ADDLIFE-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de