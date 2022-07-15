Orion Oyj: Orion Corporation's financial reporting and Annual General Meeting in 2023

ORION CORPORATION

STOCK EXCHANGE RELEASE - FINANCIAL CALENDAR

15 JULY 2022 at 11.00 EEST



Orion Corporation's financial reporting and Annual General Meeting in 2023



Orion Corporation will publish its Financial Statement Release 2022 on Thursday, 9 February 2023.

The publication dates of the Interim Reports and the Half-Year Financial Report in 2023 are as follows:

Interim Report January-March 2023

Half-Year Financial Report January-June 2023

Interim Report January-September 2023 Thursday, 27 April 2023

Monday, 17 July 2023

Thursday, 26 October 2023



The Financial Statements and the Report of the Board of Directors for 2022 will be published on the Company's website at the latest in week 9/2023.

The Annual General Meeting is planned to be held on Wednesday, 22 March 2023.



Orion's financial reports and related presentation material are available on the Group's website at http://www.orion.fi/investorspromptly after the publishing. The website also provides a possibility to register on Orion's mailing lists for releases.

Orion Corporation

Timo Lappalainen



President and CEO Olli Huotari



SVP, Corporate Functions



Contact person:

Tuukka Hirvonen, Investor Relations, Orion Corporation

tel. +358 10 426 2721

Publisher:

Orion Corporation

Communications

Orionintie 1A, FI-02200 Espoo, Finland

http://www.orion.fi/en

http://www.twitter.com/OrionCorpIR



Orion is a globally operating Finnish pharmaceutical company - a builder of well-being. Orion develops, manufactures and markets human and veterinary pharmaceuticals and active pharmaceutical ingredients. The company is continuously developing new drugs and treatment methods. The core therapy areas of Orion's pharmaceutical R&D are oncology and pain. Orion's net sales in 2021 amounted to EUR 1,041 million and the company had about 3,350 employees at the end of the year. Orion's A and B shares are listed on Nasdaq Helsinki.