Freitag, 15.07.2022

WKN: A0J3QM ISIN: FI0009014377 
Tradegate
15.07.22
09:48 Uhr
48,570 Euro
+0,320
+0,66 %
Branche
Pharma
Aktienmarkt
OMX Helsinki 25
15.07.2022
Orion Oyj: Orion Corporation's financial reporting and Annual General Meeting in 2023

ORION CORPORATION
STOCK EXCHANGE RELEASE - FINANCIAL CALENDAR
15 JULY 2022 at 11.00 EEST

Orion Corporation's financial reporting and Annual General Meeting in 2023

Orion Corporation will publish its Financial Statement Release 2022 on Thursday, 9 February 2023.
The publication dates of the Interim Reports and the Half-Year Financial Report in 2023 are as follows:

Interim Report January-March 2023
Half-Year Financial Report January-June 2023
Interim Report January-September 2023		 Thursday, 27 April 2023
Monday, 17 July 2023
Thursday, 26 October 2023


The Financial Statements and the Report of the Board of Directors for 2022 will be published on the Company's website at the latest in week 9/2023.

The Annual General Meeting is planned to be held on Wednesday, 22 March 2023.

Orion's financial reports and related presentation material are available on the Group's website at http://www.orion.fi/investorspromptly after the publishing. The website also provides a possibility to register on Orion's mailing lists for releases.

Orion Corporation

Timo Lappalainen

President and CEO		Olli Huotari

SVP, Corporate Functions


Contact person:
Tuukka Hirvonen, Investor Relations, Orion Corporation
tel. +358 10 426 2721

Publisher:
Orion Corporation
Communications
Orionintie 1A, FI-02200 Espoo, Finland
http://www.orion.fi/en
http://www.twitter.com/OrionCorpIR

Orion is a globally operating Finnish pharmaceutical company - a builder of well-being. Orion develops, manufactures and markets human and veterinary pharmaceuticals and active pharmaceutical ingredients. The company is continuously developing new drugs and treatment methods. The core therapy areas of Orion's pharmaceutical R&D are oncology and pain. Orion's net sales in 2021 amounted to EUR 1,041 million and the company had about 3,350 employees at the end of the year. Orion's A and B shares are listed on Nasdaq Helsinki.


