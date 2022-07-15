New York, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - July 15, 2022) - The China Association for Promoting International Economic & Technical Cooperation, is organizing The China Digital Economy Summit and The 1st Meta-International Expo. Both the summit and the Meta-International Expo will open online and offline on August 5 and 6.

They're doing so through a $2mn, technology-laden renovation that they hope will bring the historic building and amazing companies into the metaverse era - both to dazzle paying visitors and to help brands market their goods.

In particular, this summit also used 3D summit live broadcast technology for the first time to simulate and build the meeting forum scene and summit speech scene. Virtual exhibition halls with interactive functions can be used for users to browse online and for enterprises to arrange digital exhibitions. On the other hand, in the form of digital tickets for the Meta-Universe Conference, it provides the first digital exhibition souvenir cultural collection experience for all participating users, bringing a new interactive logic and exhibition incentive.

The summit invited experts and scholars with unique insights in the field of the digital economy to gather with entrepreneurs in the field of a new economy in the cloud and launched a collision of ideas through a remote connection, offline discussion, online sharing, and other forms.





Paul Smith, the president of the committee in this expo - and a natural showman - wants to restore that sense of wonder and relevance to Beijing City that is a capital icon in china.

"It's going to be an interactive portal for where the world is going," is how Paul describes his futuristic vision.

Lee RongFei

chinametaworking@gmail.com

https://www.capc.com.cn/

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/130966