DJ Marquard & Bahls Reports Strong Performance in 2021

In the past year, the company delivered a strong performance, continuing to drive forward the transformation process initiated three years ago and bringing it to a decisive new phase: Marquard & Bahls now acts as a strategic investor, building and managing a portfolio of innovative companies.

In line with its new strategy, Marquard & Bahls is realigning its portfolio from fossil fuels to chemical products, new energies, and gas in order to position the company for sustainable success and support the energy transition. In addition to return requirements, ESG criteria (environmental, social, governance) are particularly relevant to the holding company in its investment decisions.

As part of this realignment, the wholly owned companies Oiltanking, active in Tank Storage Logistics, and Mabanaft, focused on Energy Supply & Trading, were given full responsibility for their businesses. Both companies are now managed in accordance with the new Marquard & Bahls governance and return requirements.

In 2021, Marquard & Bahls' Group revenue increased by 1.8 billion euros to 11 billion euros. The adjusted EBT increased significantly by +53 million euros to 316 million euros.

"We are very pleased to have achieved our goals in 2021. The year demanded a lot from all of us: the Corona pandemic continued, and the markets were highly volatile. And yet we decisively drove forward our transformation process both at the holding level and in the portfolio companies. We are very grateful to our colleagues for their tremendous efforts in turbulent times," says Christoph Witte, CEO Marquard & Bahls.

Investments at a Glance

The portfolio companies in which Marquard & Bahls holds substantial shareholdings achieved good results. Once again, Oiltanking was a driving force for the strong overall result thanks to its good operational results worldwide. With the launch of Advario and the transfer of tank terminals to this company, Oiltanking is comprehensively transforming itself and will focus on growth in chemicals, new energies, and gases. As part of this transformation, Oiltanking also divested its 55 percent stake in four European tank terminals primarily focused on petroleum products. Mabanaft presented a mixed picture: The retail business, especially Petronord and OIL! Tankstellen, had a successful financial year, while the targets in the trading business could not be achieved. Mabanaft's investments in innovative projects and initiatives to develop new energy solutions are proving very promising, e.g., AquaVentus (green hydrogen production from offshore wind farms), HIF (distribution of e-fuels), and P2X Europe (marketing of P2X products).

Superior Plus, a leading propane distributor and marketer in Canada and the U.S., reported excellent results in 2021, as did Enterprise Products Partners, a leading North American provider of midstream energy services.

As part of the Future Fund, which focuses on start-ups in the field of innovative, sustainable technologies, Marquard & Bahls has held a minority stake in Nordic Electrofuel since 2020. The company plans to build several e-fuel production plants in Norway. In April 2021, a second investment was added when Marquard & Bahls acquired a minority stake in Brusa ICS. The company has developed an inductive charging system (ICS) for electric vehicles, which is currently the only system approved for road use.

Last, but not least, Weissfluh Capital, Marquard & Bahls' investment vehicle for alternative investments, did well in 2021, delivering a good performance overall.

Outlook

The current period is characterized by geopolitical and economic tensions, triggered in particular by the war in Ukraine and the related energy supply crisis, while at the same time the impact of climate change is becoming more and more visible. Notwithstanding the many uncertainties, Marquard & Bahls will continue to pursue its chosen path of diversifying its portfolio. The company bases all investment decisions on a detailed ESG evaluation so as to assume responsibility for environmental, social, and governance factors and shape a better future.

Marquard & Bahls AG is an agile, independent holding company in the energy & chemicals sector. Founded in 1947, the company's vision is to be a successful ethical investor supporting human development. Against this background, Marquard & Bahls is realigning its portfolio to contribute to a more sustainable future. www.mbholding.com

Press contact:

Jörg Walter

Head of Corporate Responsibility Marquard & Bahls AG communication@mbholding.com

