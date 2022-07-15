Nashville, Tennessee and Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - July 15, 2022) - Alpine Summit Energy Partners, Inc. (TSXV: ALPS.U) (OTCQX: ASEPF) ("Alpine Summit" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the successful repayment and reversion of the fourth development partnership ("DP4") that it formed during the first quarter of 2022, along with the concurrent closing of its sixth development partnership ("DP6").

DP4 funded the drilling and completion of a total of five wells: three wells in the Giddings Field near Austin, TX and two wells in Webb County, TX; and comprised a total capital program of approximately US$35.2 million, with 60% funded by external partners. As part of the completion of the DP4 program, Alpine Summit has retired liabilities of approximately US$34.5 million.

DP6 has an expanded capital program of approximately US$56.9 million, with approximately US$34.2 million of external development capital, and is expected to continue to develop assets within the Company's existing operational footprint.

Alpine Summit's Chief Executive Officer, Craig Perry, commented: "We are pleased with the strong DP4 results which we expect to begin contributing to economic performance during Q3 2022. Our operating and business momentum continues to be strong. Additionally, as previously announced, we successfully initiated our Normal Course Issuer Bid ("NCIB") during June 2022. While purchases under the NCIB are based on a number of factors, including market conditions, share price, and best use of available cash, they can only be executed during an open trading window. We anticipate resuming purchases under the NCIB following the release of our Q2 2022 earnings."

Nine of the DP4 partners exercised the put right provided to such partners by DP4 regarding residual interests in their associated investment and, subject to the approval of the TSX Venture Exchange (the "TSXV"), elected to sell their remaining interest in DP4 for 706,975 Class B non-voting units of HB2 Origination, LLC (which are exchangeable on a one-for-one basis for Subordinate Voting Shares of the Company), having a deemed value of US$5.85 per unit (which was calculated with reference to the trailing 30 day share price and the allowable discounts permitted by the policies of the TSXV), or a total of approximately US$4.1 million.

The issuance of securities on exercise of the put right by the DP4 partners is considered a "related party transaction" pursuant to Multilateral Instrument 61-101 - Protection of Minority Security Holders in Special Transactions ("MI 61-101") since one of the nine partners is a director and one is an officer of the Company. Pursuant to Sections 5.5(b) and 5.7(1)(a) of MI 61-101, the Company is exempt from the requirements to obtain a formal valuation and minority shareholder approval because the Company's securities are listed on the TSXV and the fair market value of such partners' participation is below 25% of the Company's market capitalization for purposes of MI 61-101.

About Alpine Summit Energy Partners, Inc.

Alpine Summit is a U.S. based company that operates and develops oil and gas assets. For additional information on the Company, please visit www.alpinesummitenergy.com.

