Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - July 15, 2022) - Romios Gold Resources Inc. (TSXV: RG) (OTCQB: RMIOF) (FSE: D4R) ("Romios Gold" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that Mr. Stephen Burega has been appointed CEO of the Company. Mr. Burega was appointed President of the Company in September 2021. Tom Drivas has resigned as CEO. The Board of Directors wishes to thank Mr. Drivas for his guidance and his service to the Company as CEO from its inception. Mr. Drivas will remain a director of the Company.

"Tom founded Romios Gold more than 27 years ago, and over the years, he did an exceptional job at identifying prime locations to accumulate sizeable exploration claim blocks in Canada and Nevada," stated Stephen Burega, President and CEO. He continued, "I want to thank Tom for all of his efforts and direction over the years in developing Romios and securing strong partnerships and assets."

He continued, "Plans are currently underway to move the Company's assets forward with a focussed effort to streamline our approach and to bring our Nevada assets to the forefront of future exploration activities. We are actively looking for strong partnerships for our core assets in British Columbia and Ontario. All exploration activities will be supported with a well-developed communications and marketing effort that began in early 2022 to re-introduce the Company to the investing marketplace."

Upon his resignation, the employment agreement with Mr. Drivas was terminated effective January 31, 2022 and the Company paid $144,000 on account of his accrued salary.

About Romios Gold Resources Inc.

Romios Gold Resources Inc. is a progressive Canadian mineral exploration company engaged in precious- and base-metal exploration, focused primarily on gold, copper and silver. It has a 100% interest in the Lundmark-Akow Lake Au-Cu property plus 4 additional claim blocks in northwestern Ontario and extensive claim holdings covering several significant porphyry copper-gold prospects in the "Golden Triangle" of British Columbia. Additional interests include the Kinkaid Nevada claims covering numerous Au-Ag-Cu workings and two former producers: the La Corne molybdenum mine property (Quebec) and the Scossa mine property (Nevada) which is a former high-grade gold producer. The Company retains an ongoing interest in several properties including a 20% carried interest in five of Honey Badger Mining's claim blocks in the Thunder Bay silver district of northwestern Ontario; a 2% NSR on McEwen Mining's Hislop gold property in Ontario; a 2% NSR on Enduro Metals Corp.'s Newmont Lake Au-Cu-Ag property in BC, and the Company has signed a definitive agreement with Copperhead Resources Inc. ("Copperhead") whereby Copperhead can acquire a 75% ownership interest in Romios' Red Line Project in BC.

For more information, visit www.romios.com.

This News Release contains forward-looking statements which are typically preceded by, followed by or include the words "believes", "expects", "anticipates", "estimates", "intends", "plans" or similar expressions. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance as they involve risks, uncertainties and assumptions. We do not intend and do not assume any obligation to update these forward-looking statements and shareholders are cautioned not to put undue reliance on such statements. TSX Venture Exchange or its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) do not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

For further information, please contact:

Stephen Burega, President - 647-515-3734 or sburega@romios.com

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/131005