Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft: Expected revenue burden for "credit holidays" in Polish mBank in the range of EUR210 to EUR290 million - Commerzbank's Q3 result impacted by corresponding amount

15-Jul-2022 / 15:05 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information according to REGULATION (EU) No 596/2014 (MAR)

Today, mBank in Poland announced that revenues for the third quarter of 2022 are expected to be burdened in the amount of PLN 1.0 to PLN 1.4 billion (appr. EUR210 to EUR290 million). The reason for this is a law ratified yesterday in Poland, which provides for deferrals of interest and repayment of private real estate financing ("credit holidays"). The stated range is based on an estimated participation between 60% and 80% among currently assumed eligible borrowers.

Commerzbank's third quarter operating result is expected to be burdened by a corresponding amount which will be booked as negative revenues predominantly (>80%) in "Other net income from financial instruments".

Nevertheless, Commerzbank still expects a net result of more than EUR1 billion for the financial year 2022, assuming no further deterioration in the economic environment including gas supply and no material additional provisions for the CHF loan portfolio at mBank.

