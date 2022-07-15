On AS "MADARA Cosmetics" Additional Share Trading on the Alternative market Nasdaq Baltic First North

Nasdaq Riga decided on July 15, 2022 to admit for trading AS "MADARA Cosmetics" additional shares on the Alternative market First North next to the already traded AS "MADARA Cosmetics" shares as of July 18, 2022. Additional information: Issuer's full name AS "MADARA Cosmetics" Orderbook short name MDARA Securities ISIN code LV0000101624 Nominal value of one share 0.10 EUR Number of additional shares 667 Total number of shares after additional shares will be 3 771 243 admitted to trading List Alternative market First North Nasdaq Baltic Issuer Services +371 67212431 www.nasdaqbaltic.com Nasdaq Baltic is a common name for exchanges, regulated markets, alternative markets First North operated by Nasdaq companies in the Baltic states, i.e. Nasdaq Tallinn AS, Nasdaq Riga, AS and AB Nasdaq Vilnius.